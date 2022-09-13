Candace Owens Slams Tennessee Hospital After ’24 Hours of Torture’

*Candace Owens recently slammed the staff at a Tennessee hospital who she claims attempted to hold her and her newborn daughter “hostage” after she gave birth in July.

The conservative media personality says she was not allowed to leave Saint Thomas Hospital until she allowed a staffer to draw blood from her healthy newborn. Owens also refused to take an antibiotic, and all this culminated in what she calls “24 hours of torture.”

Owens gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Louise, on July 13 and what transpired after the birth was a hellish experience according to Owens in a new interview with The Daily Mail.

Owens, who lives in Tennessee with her husband George Farmer, said the hospital stopped her from leaving until the baby underwent an “unnecessary” blood test. Staff allegedly threatened to call child services if Owens refused to comply. She also accused the “hospital mafia” of inflating her insurance bill.

Speaking exclusively with DailyMail.com, the mother of two said the head nurse warned her that “if [she left] before, [she would] be charged with a misdemeanor.”

Owens told the outlet that she “wanted to leave after 24 hours” – but was told ‘”you can’t leave until you take this test, until you get the antibiotics.”‘

“As a result, when we asked to leave after 24 hours of torture in the form of relentless knocks – the hospital mafia descended,” she added.

“We need to start to realize what the medical industry is and what it has become – a wire discussion in the era of Covid,’ Owens said.

“So many parents and women go through that, not in control of their child, feeling threatened,” she said.

“It’s a peer pressure campaign,” Owens added. “You’re no longer able to make a decision about your child, about yourself.”

Owens intends to use her DailyWire+ podcast to spread awareness about this issue. She wants to use her influence and connections in Congress to push for laws that don’t give states “power over our own children.”

Owens calls the medical system “criminal” for allowing doctors and nurses to threaten that if “you leave against medical advice, insurance might not cover stay” and that “they how can also send CPS to your house.”

She said “if this can happen in Tennessee, it can happen anywhere. We have more big pharma lobbyists in DC than we have elected congressmen.”

“I feel that burden since becoming a mother,” Owens said. “I am a mother with a platform, I am a position where I can affect change, think about this other woman who can’t – for that 24 hours, we just want to sleep, and rest.”