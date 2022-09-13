Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeCommentary
Commentary

Buckingham Palace is Modern Day Candyland: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*I watched a movie the other day on HBO max where – when babies were born – parents had the option to implant a microchip in their brains with enough gigs on it so every second of their lives could be recorded on this microchip.

And when that person died 60 or 70 years later those memories would be edited.

They would delete all the bad things that person ever did in their lives. And the good things would then be compiled into a highlight reel to play at their funeral that portrayed the deceased as the best version of themselves. Even if they were evil as hell in real life.

Even though this hasn’t been invented – yet, some of us already do this in our own minds when it comes to how we remember people in death. We forget all the negative stuff they did or stood for in life. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rapper PnB Rock DEAD After Being Shot in Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA | WATCH

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleSalt N’ Pepa, Bell Biv Devoe & Ginuwine at Microsoft Theatre @ LALive Oct. 1st
Next articleNe-Yo Claims He’s Taking a Financial Hit Amid Ex’s Cheating Accusations
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO