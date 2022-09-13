Buckingham Palace is Modern Day Candyland: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*I watched a movie the other day on HBO max where – when babies were born – parents had the option to implant a microchip in their brains with enough gigs on it so every second of their lives could be recorded on this microchip.

And when that person died 60 or 70 years later those memories would be edited.

They would delete all the bad things that person ever did in their lives. And the good things would then be compiled into a highlight reel to play at their funeral that portrayed the deceased as the best version of themselves. Even if they were evil as hell in real life.

Even though this hasn’t been invented – yet, some of us already do this in our own minds when it comes to how we remember people in death. We forget all the negative stuff they did or stood for in life.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rapper PnB Rock DEAD After Being Shot in Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA | WATCH

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.