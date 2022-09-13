Angela Cannon, SVP of aspireTV, Shares Her Vision for the Network | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with aspireTV Senior Vice President, Angela Cannon to discuss her vision for the network that uplifts Black culture and urban lifestyle.

The network celebrated its 10-year anniversary this summer, with an event in ATL that saw the announcement of new leadership with Cannon’s hire.

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson founded aspireTV in 2012 as one of four independent, minority-owned networks selected for broad distribution by Comcast as part of the Federal Communications Commission-imposed conditions on its acquisition of NBCUniversal, per a news release via Next TVpress. UP Entertainment now owns aspireTV after Johnson divested his majority ownership in 2019.

Cannon is leading the charge as Senior VP of Multicultural Networks and Strategy. She was part of aspire’s original launch team and now oversees day-to-day management and oversight of aspire TV along with FAST channel aspireTV Life, per Next TVpress.

Cannon manages an original programming slate that includes the G. Garvin Live! cooking show, the Side By Side with Malika and Khadija Haqq talk show, as well as HBCU content and short films produced by Black content creators.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with Cannon to dish about what it means to bring her Black Girl Magic to aspireTV. We also unpacked the changing television landscape. Check out our full conversation below.