Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Angela Cannon, SVP of aspireTV, Shares Her Vision for the Network | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Angela Cannon, SVP, Multicultural Programs & Strategy AspireTV attends AspireTV 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon at LowCountry Steak on June 27, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for AspireTV)

*We caught up with aspireTV Senior Vice President, Angela Cannon to discuss her vision for the network that uplifts Black culture and urban lifestyle. 

The network celebrated its 10-year anniversary this summer, with an event in ATL that saw the announcement of new leadership with Cannon’s hire.

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson founded aspireTV in 2012 as one of four independent, minority-owned networks selected for broad distribution by Comcast as part of the Federal Communications Commission-imposed conditions on its acquisition of NBCUniversal, per a news release via Next TVpress. UP Entertainment now owns aspireTV after Johnson divested his majority ownership in 2019.

Cannon is leading the charge as Senior VP of Multicultural Networks and Strategy. She was part of aspire’s original launch team and now oversees day-to-day management and oversight of aspire TV along with FAST channel aspireTV Life, per Next TVpress. 

aspite tv logo

Cannon manages an original programming slate that includes the G. Garvin Live! cooking show, the Side By Side with Malika and Khadija Haqq talk show, as well as HBCU content and short films produced by Black content creators. 

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with Cannon to dish about what it means to bring her Black Girl Magic to aspireTV. We also unpacked the changing television landscape. Check out our full conversation below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

