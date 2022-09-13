Alexis Skyy Reflects on PnB Rock’s Death: Do NOT ‘Share Your Exact Whereabouts … Ever!’

*Alexis Skyy is the latest public figure to react to the death of PNB Rock. As we previously reported, the rapper was gunned down during a robbery at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

Rock, 30, whose real name was Rakim Allen, had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who had posted their location in a since-deleted Instagram post. Rock was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. Many people including Skyy are now encouraging others to be careful when it comes to posting on social media.

She took to Instagram this Tuesday morning and said, “For the last year & a half I’ve found myself posting ‘late’ the day after, and/or hours after I do things or go places for many reasons & this is an unfortunate example as to why. Regardless of who you are, what you do, or your social/financial status some people are WEIRD.. CRAZY.. IGNORANT. SELFISH.. SENSELESS.. & HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE Jealousy is real. Envy is real. Danger is real, & things can happen in a FLASH!

She continued: “Yes, we all have a love for social media and want to share things, but I cannot stress enough how IMPORTANT it is to not share your exact whereabouts in the exact moments….. like ever.”

In other news regarding the death of PnB Rock …

*A coalition of South Los Angeles civil rights leaders and activists are calling for the Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price and his colleagues to introduce a reward motion leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing rapper PnB Rock who was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles Monday (09-12-22).

Police responded to a possible robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on West Manchester Avenue at 1:15 p.m., where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s critical that our community and its leadership not accept the cold-blooded murder of Rapper PnB Rock who was murdered in front of his children and their mother with silence.

“We can’t allow these types of crimes to continue with indifference as if this is normal and it’s nothing we can do about it. We can do something about it. We can cooperate with law enforcement and turn the killers in,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.