Monday, September 12, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Tyler Perry Says America Needs a Film Like ‘A JAZZMAN’S BLUES’ | EUR Exclusive

By JillMunroe
0

Tyler Perry directing "A Jazzman's Blues"
‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone as Bayou.
Cr. Jace Downs / ©2022 Netflix

“A JAZZMAN’S BLUES” is the new Tyler Perry film 27 years in the making. The film tells the story of Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), two star-crossed lovers coming of age in Savannah, Georgia, during the 1940s. Their forbidden love is the key to forty years of secrets and lies.

“A JAZZMAN’S BLUES” was Perry’s first screenplay 27 years ago. The writer, director, and executive producer shared with EUR why he felt now was the right time to make this film.

Perry said, “looking at what’s going on in our country, there’s an assault on the history of Black people in the country, from certain political figures who want to ban books, want to rewrite history, want to homogenize and water down the pain that we went through. So I thought, now’s the time to tell this story to have a partner like Netflix, who understood it and got it and said, Okay, let’s do it. It’s been great.”

In the story, Bayou and Leanne fall in love. But Leanne’s mother wants more for her daughter and takes her up north for a better life. One where the two will pass as white women. Bayou never stops loving Leanne. Their paths cross later in life, though under very different circumstances.

READ MORE: Ava DuVernay Unpacks Final Season of ‘Queen Sugar’ | EUR Exclusive

Perry envisioned himself in the lead role when he initially wrote the script, and his dream cast included stars like Halle Berry and Diana Ross. However, in 2022, Perry said he chose his leads, Boone and Pfeiffer, because of their theatre background and ability to understand the period and immerse their characters in it.

Perry explained, “I wanted people of the age who got it. Who understood it. If you look back on incredible actors like Denzel Washington, Howard Rollins, and Laurence Fishburne, they all came up in that in that soldier’s story era. There’s just a level of incredible brilliance that was there. I couldn’t find that level of actors. So I went to Broadway, to the stage, where I found Solea and Austin(Scott, who portrays Willie Earl) and Joshua Boone. People who understood the time. Because I hate to see a movie that is set in a period, and the actors are really modern. So I wanted it to be authentic to what it was.”

“A JAZZMAN’S BLUES” debuts on Netflix on September 23. Check out my full conversation with Mr. Perry via the clip below.

Previous articleJordan Sparks, Wayne Brady Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
Next articleToday’s the Day – Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson Debut Their New Shows | WATCH
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO