T.I. Slams the Atlanta Falcons’ New Anthem Because It Doesn’t Feature Local Artists | Video

*T.I. has called out the Atlanta Falcons over the team’s new anthem because it does not include artists from the city.

Actor-singer Rotimi was tapped to perform the team’s new “Rise Up” song and the music video was shared on the Falcon’s Instagram account on Saturday (Sept. 10), Revolt reports. T.I. was left feeling slighted by the song so the hip-hop star took to social media to rant about it in an 11-minute video posted Saturday on Instagram.

“Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons listen, who in the f**k did you call, bro? Who did you call?” the rapper asked

T.I. continued, “I ain’t got no problem with Rotimi. Rotimi is a good cat, man. I f**k with Rotimi. He a brother, he’s an ally. He’s a brother and we f**k with him.”

T.I. noted, however, that the organization choose a singer who is a “friend of the city,” and this doesn’t sit well with him.

“We have so much culture, so much talent in the city, man. So many hardcore, die-hard Falcon fans that happen to be A-list talent in the city,” he explained.

T.I. then listed the names of a few local artists who would not have turned down the opportunity to create an anthem for the Falcons.

“Who did you call? I know Quavo would’ve did it. I know 2 Chainz would’ve did it. I know Killer Mike would’ve did it. I mean, I would’ve did it. I know Jeezy would’ve did it. N**ga, bruh, who approved that? Who’s sitting in these meetings?”

Watch T.I.’s full rant via the Instagram clip above and check out the “Rise Up” video below.