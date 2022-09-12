Monday, September 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

T.I. Slams the Atlanta Falcons’ New Anthem Because It Doesn’t Feature Local Artists | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

T.I. Reacts to Being Booed During Comedy Show at Barclays Center
T.I. Reacts to Being Booed During Comedy Show at Barclays Center

*T.I. has called out the Atlanta Falcons over the team’s new anthem because it does not include artists from the city. 

Actor-singer Rotimi was tapped to perform the team’s new “Rise Up” song and the music video was shared on the Falcon’s Instagram account on Saturday (Sept. 10), Revolt reports. T.I. was left feeling slighted by the song so the hip-hop star took to social media to rant about it in an 11-minute video posted Saturday on Instagram.

“Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons listen, who in the f**k did you call, bro? Who did you call?” the rapper asked 

T.I. continued, “I ain’t got no problem with Rotimi. Rotimi is a good cat, man. I f**k with Rotimi. He a brother, he’s an ally. He’s a brother and we f**k with him.” 

READ MORE: T.I.’s Son King Harris Finally Speaks About His Recent Arrest | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

T.I. noted, however, that the organization choose a singer who is a “friend of the city,” and this doesn’t sit well with him. 

“We have so much culture, so much talent in the city, man. So many hardcore, die-hard Falcon fans that happen to be A-list talent in the city,” he explained.

T.I. then listed the names of a few local artists who would not have turned down the opportunity to create an anthem for the Falcons. 

“Who did you call? I know Quavo would’ve did it. I know 2 Chainz would’ve did it. I know Killer Mike would’ve did it. I mean, I would’ve did it. I know Jeezy would’ve did it. N**ga, bruh, who approved that? Who’s sitting in these meetings?”

Watch T.I.’s full rant via the Instagram clip above and check out the “Rise Up” video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons)

Previous articleFirst Teaser Trailer Drops for Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO