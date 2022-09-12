Rapper PnB Rock DEAD After Being Shot in Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South LA | WATCH

*Let’s just get straight to it. Another rapper has been shot and killed. This time it happened to PnB Rock who was shot in Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles a South L.A. Monday afternoon.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot while dining at 1:23pm Pacific. TMZ Video (above) shows him receiving treatment while lying in a pool of blood.

Rapper PnB Rock has died after he was shot while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend.

The “Selfish” rapper was pronounced dead at an L.A. area hospital Monday, where he was rushed just minutes after the shooting.

A source connected to the restaurant told TMZ the shooter appeared to have targeted PnB in a robbery … he posted video of himself wearing expensive jewelry earlier in the day (see video immediately above).

Video shared on social media of a suspected witness to the shooting identified the attack as a robbery related to the rapper’s jewelry.

The suspect is still on the loose. However, there’s surveillance video that may help police identify him.

The attack went down at the Broadway-Manchester location in South Los Angeles, located at 106 W. Manchester Ave.

PnB Rock was at the popular restaurant with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang, who posted a pic of their meal. A source connected to the restaurant tells TMZ … it appears the shooter targeted PnB, because no one else was shot or assaulted, and there were plenty of people eating inside the restaurant.

Social media footage also showed a large police presence at the scene, though law enforcement has yet to release any information about the attack other than to confirm that there was a shooting and that the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Rock, who was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, is known for hits like “Selfish,” “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Rock is originally from Philly, but calls L.A. home. He released his debut mixtape in June 2014, and in 2015 signed a record deal with Atlantic Records.

PnB Rock is survived by his two daughters, Milan and Xuri, who he shared with Sibounheuang.

He was 30.