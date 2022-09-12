Jordan Sparks, Wayne Brady Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

*The cast for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 will feature Emmy-winner Wayne Brady and Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks and reality TV star Teresa Giudice.

The line-up also includes actress Selma Blair, and “Sex and the City” actor Jason Lewis, who’ll be judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, Urban Holywood 411 reports. Tyra Banks returns as host with Alfonso Ribeiro joining as the new co-host.

We reported previously that word on the curb is that show producers are slowly pushing Banks out to pave the way for Ribeiro to take over. His return to DWTS comes eight years after he won the Mirrorball Trophy, Urban Hollywood 411 reported.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro previously said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

READ MORE: Alfonso Ribeiro Tapped to Co-Host DWTS with Tyra Banks

Dancing with the Stars enters a ✨whole new world✨ with these stars! Get ready to see them shine on the #DWTS season premiere, streaming LIVE September 19 only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/4rJkwY0Zqt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 8, 2022

Banks added, “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

DWTS is moving off ABC and will now stream on Disney+. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, below are details on the celebrities and their professional dance partners this season: