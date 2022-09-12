Monday, September 12, 2022
Jordan Sparks, Wayne Brady Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

By Ny MaGee
Jordan Sparks
Credit: @officialdwts

*The cast for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 will feature Emmy-winner Wayne Brady and Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks and reality TV star Teresa Giudice.

The line-up also includes actress Selma Blair, and “Sex and the City” actor Jason Lewis, who’ll be judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, Urban Holywood 411 reports. Tyra Banks returns as host with Alfonso Ribeiro joining as the new co-host.

We reported previously that word on the curb is that show producers are slowly pushing Banks out to pave the way for Ribeiro to take over. His return to DWTS comes eight years after he won the Mirrorball Trophy, Urban Hollywood 411 reported. 

Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro previously said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

READ MORE: Alfonso Ribeiro Tapped to Co-Host DWTS with Tyra Banks

Banks added, “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

DWTS is moving off ABC and will now stream on Disney+. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, below are details on the celebrities and their professional dance partners this season:

  • Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach
  • Actress Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber
  • Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson
  • Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke
  • TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas
  • Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) with partner Artem Chigvintsev
  • Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten
  • TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater
  • CODA actor Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart
  • Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) with partner Pasha Pashkov
  • Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) with partner Koko Iwasaki
  • Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis Van Amstel
  • Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) with partner Peta Murgatroyd
  • Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko
  • Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

