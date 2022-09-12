Monday, September 12, 2022
Jackson Miss is without WATER – Where are the Black Politicians? Sheila Jackson Lee, Barack Obama, and Others are Silent. | WATCH

*Attorney Antonio Moore talks about Jackson, Mississippi water issues. Moore delves deep into the history of Mississippi as a state, and Jackson as a city asking where Black politicians are at as they are largely silent on the issue. #JacksonWaterCrisis

Weeks after the Jackson water crisis started and after heavy pressure on twitter The Black Caucus only this afternoon tweeted on the Mississippi crisis.

