Jackson Miss is without WATER – Where are the Black Politicians? Sheila Jackson Lee, Barack Obama, and Others are Silent. | WATCH

*Attorney Antonio Moore talks about Jackson, Mississippi water issues. Moore delves deep into the history of Mississippi as a state, and Jackson as a city asking where Black politicians are at as they are largely silent on the issue. #JacksonWaterCrisis

Why is a local U.S. congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18 who heads #Hr40 reparations in Pakistan when she should be in Jackson, Mississippi demanding water for #ados? https://t.co/CrjZ7lSPKX — Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 5, 2022

I went to @barackobama twitter and saw no mention of #jacksonwatercrisis. I did see him alluding to people not naming their children Barack. But it’s like he forgot the #ados Black life his presidency was anchored upon. No mention of the catastrophe in his portrait speech. pic.twitter.com/v8rxavSt5T — Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 8, 2022

Weeks after the Jackson water crisis started and after heavy pressure on twitter The Black Caucus only this afternoon tweeted on the Mississippi crisis.