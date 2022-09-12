Jackson Miss is without WATER – Where are the Black Politicians? Sheila Jackson Lee, Barack Obama, and Others are Silent. | WATCH

*Attorney Antonio Moore talks about Jackson, Mississippi water issues. Moore delves deep into the history of Mississippi as a state, and Jackson as a city asking where Black politicians are at as they are largely silent on the issue. #JacksonWaterCrisis
Why is a local U.S. congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18 who heads #Hr40 reparations in Pakistan when she should be in Jackson, Mississippi demanding water for #ados? https://t.co/CrjZ7lSPKX
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 5, 2022
I went to @barackobama twitter and saw no mention of #jacksonwatercrisis. I did see him alluding to people not naming their children Barack. But it’s like he forgot the #ados Black life his presidency was anchored upon. No mention of the catastrophe in his portrait speech. pic.twitter.com/v8rxavSt5T
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 8, 2022
Weeks after the Jackson water crisis started and after heavy pressure on twitter The Black Caucus only this afternoon tweeted on the Mississippi crisis.
Why did @TheBlackCaucus take weeks to put out this tweet about #JacksonWaterCrisis? And it is only after pressure from #ados did they say something today 1 hr ago. This is awful… — Where are the members on the ground in Mississippi like Jackson Lee was in Pakistan? pic.twitter.com/EpE2Hv6VaB
— Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) September 12, 2022