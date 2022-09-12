Herschel Walker Downplays Racism in New Political Ad | Watch

*Herschel Walker downplays racism in a new political ad in which the Republican candidate shares his belief in a post-racial America.

In the 30-second spot, Walker accuses Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black man and Hershel’s Democratic opponent in the Georgia senate race, of fostering racially-charged division, NBC News reports.

“Warnock, I remember hearing him say, ‘America need to apologize for it whiteness.’ That’s not in a Bible I ever read. Our Founding Fathers already apologized for its whiteness. Because if you read the Constitution, it talks about every man being treated fair,” says Walker in the clip.

Watch Walker’s disturbing take on racism in America via the Twitter clip below. Many online users have been left wondering if he attended at least one U.S. history class during his formative years.

In the past year, Walker has said people can’t be racist unless they lived past 100 years old.

“You’re not a racist unless you’re 185 years old in today’s world,” Walker said in October at the Memory Lane Classic Car Museum in Young Harris, Georgia, NBC News reported.

“You have to be 185 years old, because you’ve got to learn that from your parents, because maybe they don’t know any better, and that’s OK,” Walker added. “You’re not a racist today, because they have television, they have the internet, they have something else to show you that we’re all the same. So you’re not a racist. You’re just stupid.”

Earlier this year, Republican voters in Georgia selected Walker to run against Sen. Warnock to represent the state. In May, the former NFLer won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary.

“I believe we’re a great country full of generous people. Warnock wants to divide. I want to bring us together,” said Walker in a separate political ad posted to his YouTube channel.

Walker has previously discussed his dissociative identity disorder and has faced past accusations of violence against women.