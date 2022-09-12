Monday, September 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Herschel Walker Downplays Racism in New Political Ad | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Herschel Walker - Getty
Herschel Walker – Getty

*Herschel Walker downplays racism in a new political ad in which the Republican candidate shares his belief in a post-racial America. 

In the 30-second spot, Walker accuses Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black man and Hershel’s Democratic opponent in the Georgia senate race, of fostering racially-charged division, NBC News reports. 

“Warnock, I remember hearing him say, ‘America need to apologize for it whiteness.’ That’s not in a Bible I ever read. Our Founding Fathers already apologized for its whiteness. Because if you read the Constitution, it talks about every man being treated fair,” says Walker in the clip. 

Watch Walker’s disturbing take on racism in America via the Twitter clip below. Many online users have been left wondering if he attended at least one U.S. history class during his formative years.

READ MORE: Liar! Herschel Walker Falsely Claims Raphael Warnock Lied About Having A Dog | VIDEO

In the past year, Walker has said people can’t be racist unless they lived past 100 years old.

“You’re not a racist unless you’re 185 years old in today’s world,” Walker said in October at the Memory Lane Classic Car Museum in Young Harris, Georgia, NBC News reported.

“You have to be 185 years old, because you’ve got to learn that from your parents, because maybe they don’t know any better, and that’s OK,” Walker added. “You’re not a racist today, because they have television, they have the internet, they have something else to show you that we’re all the same. So you’re not a racist. You’re just stupid.”

Earlier this year, Republican voters in Georgia selected Walker to run against Sen. Warnock to represent the state. In May, the former NFLer won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary.

“I believe we’re a great country full of generous people. Warnock wants to divide. I want to bring us together,” said Walker in a separate political ad posted to his YouTube channel.

Walker has previously discussed his dissociative identity disorder and has faced past accusations of violence against women.

Previous article‘The Black Hamptons’ Cast Talk Character Inspirations | Watch EUR Exclusive
Next articleNicole Linton Gunned Her Car to 130mph Before Colliding into Other Vehicles Killing Six | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO