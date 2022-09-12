Monday, September 12, 2022
Coco Gauff Explains Who the City Girls Are to ‘Old’ Reporter | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*Tennis player Coco Guaff had a fun moment with an “old” reporter who admitted to not knowing who the City Girls are. 

After her recent win against China’s Zhang Shuai, a New York Times reporter asked Guaff about the hand gesture she does on the court after scoring. 

“That was supposed to be like a ‘Period,’” she said. “City Girls! It’s a City Girl summer! Period. That’s what it is.”

“JT, Yung Miami,” she continued. “You don’t know?!”

The reporter replied, “I’m 53 years old, Coco.”

“It’s like period. You see, I got my long nails? It’s supposed to be like that,” said the tennis star while doing the gesture.

Watch Gauff try and explain it via the Instagram clip above.

Gauff later took to Twitter to explain that the City Girls lyrics were playing in her head while playing.

“Lol you’re right… it wasn’t meant to come off any other way,” she replied to a fan, as reported by MadameNoire. “I had a city girls song stuck in my head the whole match. So I was saying PERIODT in my head.”

