Whoo Lawd! Ray J Comes for Kim K, Kris Jenner & Kanye with Sex Tape Receipts | Serious Drama WATCH

*It certainly looks like the doo-doo has hit the fan as far as Ray J and Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner is concerned over the infamous sex tapes of Kimmy and Ray J. Below is coverage of the situation on Instagram via Hollywood Unlocked

#Socialites, things are beginning to get a little wild as Ray J takes to his Instagram to blast his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her momager Kris Jenner.

For years there’s been a back and forth between all three parties over who leaked the infamous sex tape of Kim and Ray. While Ray pointed the finger at Kris and Kim, they said it was him who sat with execs and inked a deal to make money on its release.

Most recently, Kris underwent a lie detector test during an interview and was asked if she leaked the intimate tape of her daughter and ex-beau — she said “no,” and apparently “passed” the test. But now Ray says the guy who conducted the test is a phony! He’s now firing back and telling Kim and Kris if they want to keep playing, he’ll continue to air them out. He also talked about how Kim stole from his family. Ray says “they f***ed with the wrong Black man,” and that the “receipts are coming out tonight.”

Wait. There’s more …

Ray J kept his word and ha(went) live to drop receipts on Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner — and he even threw Kanye West in the mix.

As you know, Ye told Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee how he and Ray met up to recover the laptop from Ray containing the last pieces of the sex tape and other evidence.

A few months later, there were reports surfacing that there was a second Kim K and Ray J sex tape.

But soon after, Kim’s attorney denied the rumor. Now it appears Ray is confirming there might be some truth to a second tape.

Ray also stands in his truth about Kim and Kris orchestrating the whole contract and Kris most recently doing a lie detector test with a phony administrator.

Whoo Lawd! Ray J done came with the fiyah AND the receipts. So now it’s time for the peanut/popcorn gallery to chime in.