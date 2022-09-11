Sunday, September 11, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Slider

Whoo Lawd! Ray J Comes for Kim K, Kris Jenner & Kanye with Sex Tape Receipts | Serious Drama WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Ray J - Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian - Getty
Ray J – Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian – Getty

*It certainly looks like the doo-doo has hit the fan as far as Ray J and Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner is concerned over the infamous sex tapes of Kimmy and Ray J. Below is coverage of the situation on Instagram via Hollywood Unlocked

#Socialites, things are beginning to get a little wild as Ray J takes to his Instagram to blast his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her momager Kris Jenner.

For years there’s been a back and forth between all three parties over who leaked the infamous sex tape of Kim and Ray. While Ray pointed the finger at Kris and Kim, they said it was him who sat with execs and inked a deal to make money on its release.

Most recently, Kris underwent a lie detector test during an interview and was asked if she leaked the intimate tape of her daughter and ex-beau — she said “no,” and apparently “passed” the test. But now Ray says the guy who conducted the test is a phony! He’s now firing back and telling Kim and Kris if they want to keep playing, he’ll continue to air them out. He also talked about how Kim stole from his family. Ray says “they f***ed with the wrong Black man,” and that the “receipts are coming out tonight.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Trial Prosecutor: Tim Norman (‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Star) Killed Nephew for Insurance Payout | VIDEO

Wait. There’s more …

Ray J kept his word and ha(went) live to drop receipts on Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner — and he even threw Kanye West in the mix.

As you know, Ye told Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee how he and Ray met up to recover the laptop from Ray containing the last pieces of the sex tape and other evidence.

A few months later, there were reports surfacing that there was a second Kim K and Ray J sex tape.

But soon after, Kim’s attorney denied the rumor. Now it appears Ray is confirming there might be some truth to a second tape.

Ray also stands in his truth about Kim and Kris orchestrating the whole contract and Kris most recently doing a lie detector test with a phony administrator.

Whoo Lawd! Ray J done came with the fiyah AND the receipts. So now it’s time for the peanut/popcorn gallery to chime in.

Previous articleVerbal Encounter with Police At A BLM Protest Led Pregnant Activist to 4-year Prison Sentence | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO