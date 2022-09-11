Sunday, September 11, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Vince Staples Will Star in Scripted Comedy Executive Produced with Kenya Barris

By Fisher Jack
0

Vince Staples
Vince Staples / Netflix

*Hollywood, Calif. – Netflix today announced a series order for “The Vince Staples Show,” a scripted comedy starring the critically acclaimed artist, actor and creator.

The fictional series is loosely inspired by Staples’ life, taking place in Long Beach, California. Executive producers for The Vince Staples Show are Vince Staples, Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic.

Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners of The Vince Staples Show, reuniting them with Barris, as the three also executive produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project, Entergalactic. Additionally, Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 50 Cent and The Game Spar on Social Media After Emmy Win

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.

About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
source: Netflix

Previous articleThe Rise and Fall of Virtual Rapper FN Meka Reignites Old Questions About Art with New Twist | VIDEOs
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO