Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s Death & Legacy of Service: ‘She is the Standard’ | WATCH

*While chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Toronto International Film Festival, Oprah Winfrey shared her reflections on the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth.

“I think what the Queen had to offer, you know everybody gets called the queen. There really was one and she is the standard for all the rest of us, whoever gets called queen, and the reason she was is because of her service.

Oprah added: “Martin Luther King said that it is the greatest offering anybody can bring to the world is service because greatness is determined through service. I think what she did, was serve her countrymen and serve everyone for 70 years. And the sacrifice that takes to make when you’re 25 years old and to say, ‘I’m going to offer myself in sacrifice to my country.’ That’s what she did.”