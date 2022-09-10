Zerlina Maxwell is Departing MSNBC After Show Cancellation | VIDEO

*Zerlina Maxwell is set to leave MSNBC, according to an announcement she posted on social media earlier this week. Maxwell was one of the first anchors to launch an all-streaming program for the NBCUniversal-backed news outlet.

As a precursor of things to come, MSNBC decided to cancel her program last month. This marked some of the network’s first cutbacks to its streaming ambitions.

But another program hosted by Ayman Mohyeldin was spared and will continue on MSNBC’s cable network. During the coronavirus pandemic, Maxwell hosted the now-canceled program remotely while living with her parents.

After the cancellation of her program, executives supposed Maxwell would stay on in an analyst role, but she certainly refused, judging by her post.

“My last episode of @zerlinashow on 9/15 next week will also be my last day at @msnbc,” she posted on Tuesday.

Maxwell is a Democratic activist and former campaign aide to Hillary Clinton.

She also thanked her production team for “the ability to use our show and my voice to put the spotlight on black and brown communities that are not often considered in mainstream conversations.”

She added that she is really excited about the next chapter and is looking forward to moving into a space at the forefront of where the media is headed.

More and more media companies now scrutinize the production of streaming content.

For instance, Warner Bros. Discovery stopped its own streaming-news operation dubbed CNN+ only days after it was launched.

It has also been pulling down many series from HBO Max if they fail to meet viewership goals.

Maxwell’s show got deep into topics that included interviews with Black farmers.

“We have time to get into it,” she said in an interview. “Streaming gives you the space.”