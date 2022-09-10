Saturday, September 10, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Gossip

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

By Fisher Jack
0

Tokyo Toni - Blac Chyna
Tokyo Toni – Blac Chyna

*Tokyo Toni doesn’t believe that her daughter, #BlacChyna, brought in over $200 million dollars from #OnlyFans last year, and she’s not afraid to say it.

Just to provide a little backstory, earlier this month, it was announced that Blac Chyna ranked as one of OnlyFans’ top-earning creators, with a massive $20 million dollars a month reported as her income.

Many of today’s hottest celebrities and influencers are generating wealth by delivering exclusive content to the subscription-based platform, which is (oftentimes) erotically themed.

During a conversation on the Night and Day Network, Tokyo Toni was asked to share her opinion on Blac Chyna’s said OnlyFans finances.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Humiliated Black Casino Jackpot Winner Sues Bank for Refusing to Cash Her Prize Check | WATCH

Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni
Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni

She expressed that if the Black Hamptons actress had that much coming into her bank account from the service, she shouldn’t have her mother “still hustling on the corner.”

“Let me tell you something, if a b*tch made twenty million dollars a month, on Only-motherf*cking-Fans, and you got your motherf*cking mama still hustling on the corner, b*tch, something’s wrong! Part two, if you made twenty million motherf*cking dollars and you got to turn in Rolls-Royces and sh*t–whoever gives these numbers, I don’t know what they’re into!”

Tokyo Toni went on to say that she feels like Chyna, who has (seemingly) yet to confirm or deny, should speak out and debunk the rumors.

“I wanna tell [Blac Chyna], why don’t you and that motherf*cking lawyer go and say, ‘That’s not true.’ That’s all I could say. I don’t believe it because I got eyes, and I was around, for three and a half months. I would notice if twenty [million] was coming in a f*cking month. It ain’t that much d*ck sucking, f*cking, or talking in the world…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleIt’s Official! Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for R&B Hall of Fame | Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Tokyo Toni Ain’t Buyin’ Story of Blac Chyna Banking $240M Via OnlyFans

Social Heat

Insane! 12-yr-old Peewee Football Player Chased by Angry Mom After He Tackled Her Son | WATCH

Social Heat

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO