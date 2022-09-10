Saturday, September 10, 2022
Lori Harvey Comes Out Clear on What She Looks for When Dating | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Lori Harvey
*Lori Harvey has stated her expectations when looking for a date and when dating. Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor on ‘‘Luv2See at,’ a brand new web series by Bumble. Teyana — singer, dancer, director, actor, and designer — is currently hosting the show after teaming up with Bumble.

Yes, Teyana is now a host and interviewer!

But this is about Lori Harvey discussing dating, from dating on your own terms, red and green flags in a relationship, the importance of owning your power, and so much more!

So which are the green flags?

Lori Harvey - Instagram
“Green – I would say just like transparency and like openness, communication – not trying to beat around the bush and act like you want something that you really don’t,” Harvey explained to Taylor. “When really you got 20 other people that you’re entertaining.”

Harvey further added she likes when men are “open” and “honest” about what they’re looking for when dating.

This gives her the opportunity to decide whether or not those intentions are compatible with what she is looking for.

Lori Harvey
And which are the red flags?

One red flag that stands out for Harvey is someone she is dating or planning to date is “too close” to their exes.

“That’s a red flag,” she pointed out. “Cordial – okay [but] I don’t want you to have beef because that’s messy.”

Lori Harvey - (Instagram)
But she also stressed that too much closeness with an ex would definitely be challenging for any partner to handle.

And what makes her feel powerful when dating?

On what makes her feel powerful when dating, Harvey said it is “not compromising” because it plays a significant role.

“Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements,” she said. “I think it just also depends on where you guys are at in that stage of the relationship because sometimes you just have to make sure that you’re giving it to the right person.”

“Because when you start giving it to the wrong person, it’s going to drain you more than anything,” she added.

Watch the full interview here below.

Willy Mwanza Mwanza

