LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Says Her Home was Burglarized – Two Firearms Stolen | WATCH

*(CNN) — Rep. Karen Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate who was on President Joe Biden’s short list for a running mate in 2020, said her home was burglarized Friday night and two firearms were stolen.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized. LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance,” Bass said in a statement. “At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not,” Bass continued in the statement.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” she said.

The Los Angeles mayor’s race has pitted Bass against real estate developer Rick Caruso in a runoff to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti. If elected in November, Bass would become the first woman and the first Black woman to lead America’s second-largest city.

The six-term congresswoman currently represents California’s 37th District. She previously served in the California State Assembly. In 2008, she became the first Black woman to serve as speaker of a state legislature.

CNN has requested comment from the Los Angeles Police Department. It wasn’t clear Saturday evening whether Bass’ mayoral campaigning or service in Congress was connected to the break-in.

