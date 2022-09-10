Karina Castro was BEHEADED by Jose Solano Landaeta – on A Bay Area Street! | VIDEO

*This is absolutely terrible! Two children are without their mother after her boyfriend killed her execution-style in the middle of the street in California. According to NBC Bay Area, the 25-year-old mother, Karina Castro, was beheaded in her neighborhood by her boyfriend, Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, on Thursday morning.

Neighbors watched as the couple had a loud dispute in the middle of the street. Authorities say that the boyfriend allegedly used a sword to violently cut off the mother’s head, with her children just feet away inside their shared apartment. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eamonn Allen said during an afternoon media briefing a “stabbing instrument” was used, but he did not provide further details as the weapon is still outstanding.

“Anytime someone loses their life, it’s certainly a tragedy,” Allen said. “As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well because there were several civilian witnesses.”

Landaeta, 33, of Hayward, CA and Castro had been dating one another, but she was granted a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year. The couple reportedly have a history of domestic violence.

