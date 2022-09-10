Saturday, September 10, 2022
Jeff Bezos Comes for Professor Uju Anya Over Her Comments About Queen Elizabeth II

By Fisher Jack
Uju Anya and Jeff Bezos
Uju Anya and Jeff Bezos

*Jeff Bezos decided to clap back at a University professor who decided to make some not-so-nice comments about Queen Elizabeth II just hours before she died at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace had issued a statement earlier in the day to let it be known that doctors were “concerned” for Her Majesty’s health as royal family members began flying out to Aberdeen, which is the nearest city to the estate where the Queen would later pass away.

The Amazon founder seemed somewhat disturbed after coming across a tweet by Uju Anya, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University, who wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.” Bezos acknowledged the post, responding, “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Considering how much attraction Bezos gave the tweet, having amassed tens of thousands of likes prior to being deleted, it didn’t take long for Anya to fire back at the 58-year-old billionaire. “May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers.”

Wait. There’s more …

Would you believe this ain’t the first time Bezos and the professor have mixed it up, in an indirect way? In August she tweeted a picture of herself with Chris Smalls, the union organizer in New York who led the first organized labor victory at an Amazon warehouse facility, according to GeekWire.

You’ll probably not be surprised to learn that Twitter deleted Professor Anya’s original tweet about the queen, saying it was a violation of the company’s rules.

The next thing to happen in relation to the situation was on Thursday when Carnegie Mellon issued a statement about the professor’s posts, saying that the university did “not condone the offensive and objectionable messages.”

In case you’re wondering, according to Anya’s bio, she teaches and conducts research in critical applied linguistics, critical sociolinguistics, new language learning, and critical race and discourse studies as an associate professor of second language acquisition.

She holds a PhD in applied linguistics from UCLA, an MA in Brazilian studies from Brown University, and a BA in Romance languages from Dartmouth College.

Oh yeah, Professor Uju Anya is from Nigeria, which was a British colony until 1960, GeekWire reminds.

Fisher Jack

