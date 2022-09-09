Second Trailer Drops for DC’s ‘Black Adam’ Starring Dwayne Johnson | Watch

*Warner Bros. has dropped a second trailer for the hotly anticipated DC title “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the story, per THR, “follows what happens after Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed almighty powers of the Egyptian gods and immediately imprisoned. He is then ready to “unleash his unique form of justice” on the modern world. It marks Johnson’s first time starring in a live-action superhero movie,” the outlet writes.

Johnson stars opposite Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Watch the new trailer via the YouTube clip above.

We reported previously that during an April appearance at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, Johnson told the audience that he had been working on the film for more than a decade.

“The whole idea was, if we were going to do it, we were going to take our time and do it right. It really served us well to wait and hold and watch these other stories and these superheroes unfold,” Johnson said. “Black Adam is one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed.”

Johnson previously said he was “born to play” the superhero.

“As you guys know, this character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said at the virtual DC FanDome event in October. “And I have worked so hard, worked these hands, these callouses, my fingers to the bone on this project, because it’s the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”

Johnson also teased that the film has “without question, some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of” and some “breathtaking, holy s— scenes that I know you’re really going to love.”

“Black Adam” hits theaters nationwide on Oct. 21.