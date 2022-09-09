Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rapper Mystikal Indicted on Rape Charges in Louisiana

By Ny MaGee
0

Mystikal
Mystikal

*New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been indicted by a Louisiana jury on charges of first-degree rape. 

The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred in July at his Louisiana home, NBC News reports. We reported previously that Mystikal was arrested in July and booked into the Ascension Parish jail in Louisiana on charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery as well as strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

If convicted, the 51-year-old (born Michael Lawrence Tyler) could spend the rest of his life in prison. 

According to @wafb citing a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), on Saturday, July 30, just before midnight, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Following an investigation, Mystikal was reportedly identified as a suspect, the arrest report states.

READ MORE: Again?! Mystikal Back in Jail for Rape and False Imprisonment Charges (No Bail) | WATCH

Mystikal is accused of violently attacking a female after accusing her of stealing $100 cash from him. He allegedly punched her, pulled braids out, and prevented her from leaving by taking her phone and car keys. He then allegedly raped her.

A sexual assault kit was performed on the victim at a Baton Rouge hospital and deputies found injuries consistent with her description of the assault.

Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. He reportedly remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Prison, without the possibility of bail.

The Grammy-nominated rapper became a registered sex offender in 2003 after being convicted of sexual assault and extortion.

Previous articleDavion Farris: R&B Artist’s EURweb Exclusive Interview | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

Social Heat

Aries Spears Speaks on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’ | WATCH

Social Heat

WATCH 15-Yr-Old Girl Senselessly Attack Pregnant Mother Walking with Kids in Stroller

Social Heat

Idris Elba Speaks His Mind About the Black British Actor Vs Black American Actor Debate | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO