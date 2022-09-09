Rapper Mystikal Indicted on Rape Charges in Louisiana

*New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been indicted by a Louisiana jury on charges of first-degree rape.

The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred in July at his Louisiana home, NBC News reports. We reported previously that Mystikal was arrested in July and booked into the Ascension Parish jail in Louisiana on charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery as well as strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

If convicted, the 51-year-old (born Michael Lawrence Tyler) could spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to @wafb citing a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), on Saturday, July 30, just before midnight, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Following an investigation, Mystikal was reportedly identified as a suspect, the arrest report states.

Mystikal is accused of violently attacking a female after accusing her of stealing $100 cash from him. He allegedly punched her, pulled braids out, and prevented her from leaving by taking her phone and car keys. He then allegedly raped her.

A sexual assault kit was performed on the victim at a Baton Rouge hospital and deputies found injuries consistent with her description of the assault.

Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. He reportedly remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Prison, without the possibility of bail.

The Grammy-nominated rapper became a registered sex offender in 2003 after being convicted of sexual assault and extortion.