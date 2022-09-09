John Legend’s Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album LEGEND Out Now | VIDEO

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Today, Multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend released his highly anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, via Republic Records. Executive produced by Legend and prolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, et al), the vibrant double album is suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing. LEGEND is available to stream/download HERE.

ACT I of the epic double album recalls vividly the worldly, sensual pleasures of Saturday night – full of lust, self, sex and adventure. It opens with “Rounds”, an immersive joint featuring Rick Ross, an artist with whom Legend has collaborated perhaps more than any other.

Other tracks include the smoldering R&B bedroom romp “Splash” featuring Jhene Aiko and rapper Ty Dolla $ign, “Dope,” a “summery, feel-good track” featuring rapper JID (Rolling Stone) and “Love,” featuring Jazmine Sullivan, whom Legend has known since she was a young artist. ACT I climaxes in the immediately addictive and utterly uplifting “All She Wanna Do” featuring Saweetie, which Uproxxcalled a “sexy, dancefloor banger” and Rolling Stone described as a “roller disco jam.”

ACT II evokes the feeling of a Sunday morning, with its focus on healing, intimacy, soulfulness and commitment. It includes “Honey,” “a sultry, jazz-inspired” R&B track featuring Muni Long (Billboard) and “Wonder Woman,” a touching tribute to the power and grace of all the women in Legend’s life featuring the nostalgic, soulful Dap Kings. Other tracks on ACT II include “Good,” featuring Ledisi, a tale of intimate healing and the relief that comes with knowing you’re in a relationship with the right person and “Pieces,” a devastatingly beautiful ballad about living with loss and grief.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kunbi Tinuoye’s Newly launched Accelerator Geekz Ventures Joins Techstars Foundation

LEGEND has the feeling of a classic, and yet feels new, representing a fresh start for the artist with record label Republic, and a playful, adventurous feel. At the same time, it asserts its place in the canon of Black art, where honoring one’s ancestral story is as much part of existence as is that love, beauty and joy.

“I never feel divorced from my ancestors,” said Legend. “I have such reverence for my musical heritage, that I don’t feel like I need to leave it behind to be adventurous, or creative, or to try something new. When I’m creating something new, I’m still hearing the voices and influences of Stevie, Marvin, Curtis, Aretha, Nina, Donny and Prince. Black musicians have always been at the forefront of innovation in music. But where I think hip hop is always about what’s new, with soul music, we are a bit more nostalgic … and hopefully what we’ve been able to do with LEGEND is that synthesis of looking forward, but also connecting with where we come from.”

Legend is set to perform “Pieces” from the new album at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12th. Next month, the EGOT winner will return to Las Vegas for his critically acclaimed “Love in Las Vegas” residency, with shows running from October 14th through October 29th. Billboard previously raved about the show, saying “…Legend held the full house in his hands as they danced, screamed and aah-ed their way through a generous set encompassing the multiple Grammy winner’s eight-album catalog of hits and fan faves.” Tickets are available HERE.

LEGEND Track List:

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft. JID

4 Strawberry Blush ft. Free Nationals

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft. Amber Mark

10 Love ft. Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft. Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft. Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft. Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home

Connect with John Legend:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

source: id-pr.com / umusic.com