Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

Davion Farris: R&B Artist’s EURweb Exclusive Interview | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*The recent debate over whether R&B is a dying music genre’ only can be considered if the accomplishments of new artists such as Davion Farris go ignored. 

If his name is unfamiliar it could be because Farris entered the music industry first as a songwriter for well-known crooners such as Mary J Blige, Jill Scott and Jaheem, to name a few.

Since he stepped into the spotlight Farris’ songs have become the soundtrack for a growing number of couples who post about their relationships on social media. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Los Angeles D.A. Reacts to Accuser’s Letter in Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Case

Farris sat down for an exclusive EURweb interview to discuss what some might call his overnight success.

Click the video above.

Previous articleRacist Soldier Enrolled in Army to be ‘More Proficient in Killing’ Black People
Next articleRapper Mystikal Indicted on Rape Charges in Louisiana
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

Social Heat

Aries Spears Speaks on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’ | WATCH

Social Heat

WATCH 15-Yr-Old Girl Senselessly Attack Pregnant Mother Walking with Kids in Stroller

Social Heat

Idris Elba Speaks His Mind About the Black British Actor Vs Black American Actor Debate | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO