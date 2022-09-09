Davion Farris: R&B Artist’s EURweb Exclusive Interview | WATCH

*The recent debate over whether R&B is a dying music genre’ only can be considered if the accomplishments of new artists such as Davion Farris go ignored.

If his name is unfamiliar it could be because Farris entered the music industry first as a songwriter for well-known crooners such as Mary J Blige, Jill Scott and Jaheem, to name a few.

Since he stepped into the spotlight Farris’ songs have become the soundtrack for a growing number of couples who post about their relationships on social media.

Farris sat down for an exclusive EURweb interview to discuss what some might call his overnight success.

Click the video above.