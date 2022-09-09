Friday, September 9, 2022
Babies

Adrienne Bailon Assisted Surrogate with Birth of Her Son: ‘I Actually Got A Chance to Pull Him Out’

*Multi-talented entertainer Adrienne Bailon is sharing some details from her infant son’s recent birth.

As previously reported, the 38-year-old actress and singer dropped bombshell news last month, revealing she secretly welcomed a son via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton, 51.

Bailon had previously been vocal about her struggles with natural pregnancy but was overtly excited about sharing the birth of her first child named Ever.

During a recent interview, the new mom stated she was hands-on with the arrival of her son.

The former co-host of #TheReal stated: “I actually got a chance to pull him out,”

Continuing, Bailon shared that she wanted to give her surrogate the “support of a home birth”, and was surrounded by family.

She continued:

“Literally tucked in a room right behind us was my niece [and Houghton’s] daughter, so, they met him within minutes of being born….Obviously, with COVID protocols and all those kinds of things, you’re limited to how many people can be in the room [at a hospital]….With the home birth you don’t have those limitations.”

The #CheetahGirls star also shared the sweet details of her first mommy to son skin-to-skin contact moment. Speaking about rewatching the video the musician personally dubbed “cringy”, she stated:

“You’re not thinking about, ‘Oh, what do I look like?’….So when I watched it back, I literally was just saying over and over again, ‘I love you so much, I love you so much…”

 

