Saweetie Talks Quavo, Mental Health, Rumors & More on New ‘Caresha Please’ | WATCH

*Black-owned media company REVOLT has dropped the latest episode of “Caresha Please” featuring an exclusive interview with Grammy-nominated rapper Saweetie.

Hosted by Yung Miami of the Hip Hop duo City Girls, Caresha Please is REVOLT’s newest hit series that showcases candid conversations with the biggest names in entertainment.

Caresha doesn’t hold back, asking the coy culture consultant about supposedly having her car repossessed after breaking up with Quavo, that rumor that she and Lil Baby went on a $100,000 shopping spree date, and whether or not she cheated herself.

The series is a certified success as each episode continues to garner record-breaking viewership ratings.

In tonight’s exclusive episode, some hot topics that will be discussed with Saweetie include:

• Relationship with Quavo and cheating rumors

• Views on dating athletes, rappers and bad boys

• Insight on her quick trajectory to fame

• Overcoming personal struggles and valuing mental health

• Sex and more

The show is now streaming on REVOLT’s app, YouTube channel, and watchREVOLT.com ANNNND at the top of this page!