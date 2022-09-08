Here’s Why Sade Once Called Prince ‘Trashy’

*Nigerian-born British singer Sade once called the late-great Prince “trashy” in a 1988 interview with Interview Magazine.

When asked by writer Vince Aletti about her music and tour performances and whether she’s a perfectionist, Sade compared her work ethic to that of the “Purple” Rain” singer.

“Somebody like Prince, for instance — I think he’s quite slapdash. He’s a bit like a bull—he goes in with his horns down and charges, but there’s a chance he’s going to hit the right spot. He produces a lot. I think much of what he does is quite trashy and don’t like it all, but every now and then he does something that is really genius,” Sade said.

Sade went on to say of Prince, “He’s very, very talented, but the most important thing about Prince is that he’s braver than a lot of other people. I don’t think I’m as brave as that. I may be too proud and scared of losing face, and maybe that does somewhat stifle what we do. Maybe I look too closely at what we do, and it’s not necessary to be that concerned.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sade revealed her disdain for the fashion industry when the interviewer noted that fans consider her a fashion icon.

“I don’t really like the fashion industry, to be honest with you. I don’t like the way it works, the way buyers have so much power over everything — who’s their darling this week and so forth,” Sade explained. “I think it’s far more cutthroat than the music business. I find it a bit distasteful and have never really been part of that.”

Sade added, “I don’t like fashion, but I do like clothes.”

She also touched on some of the rumors that were floating around at the time about her love life.

“Every time the press talked about me, the headlines were ‘Lovesick Sade, Sad, Sad, Sade, things like that. They would say, ‘Lovesick Sade is shut away in her penthouse flat,’ as if I were Marie Antoinette; anyone would think I had a moat around my house,” she said.

Sade continued, “Then they said, ‘Lovesick Sade is having a glass window put above her bed so she can gaze at the stars in her lonely nights,’ or something like that. …And they said that I was having a dance floor put in my living room. They think I’m Barry Manilow!”

You can read her full conversation with Interview Magazine here.