‘Rap Sh!t’s’ Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Talks Fatima’s Love Triangle | Watch EUR Exclusive

Did you catch the season finale of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" on HBO Max?

If you did and you’re like me you are wondering what’s going on with Shawna and Cliff. Now, yes — Shawna has more pressing matters to deal with, but personally, I’m more interested in the possible love triangle with Shawna Cliff and Fatima. Earlier in the season, Shawna had her suspensions surrounding Cliff and Fatima. It’s never easy being in a long-distance relationship. The distance can cause worry about doubt between a couple.

Once Cliff and Shawana broke up he definitely played into the worry she had by texting her, “you were right about Fatima”. As a fan of the show and as a woman, I’m heated for Shawna. My exact reaction was that a woman’s intuition is always right. And my assumption was that he was romanticly involved with Fatima.

I spoke with series star Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, who plays Fatima, and she had another take on it.

“The text message “you were right about Fatima” is so vague. I’ve read multiple things on Twitter. Some people think Cliff was trying to get into Shawna’s head,” said Chestnut.

That could be a possibility that he just wanted to make her jealous after their fight. Or Fatima might have made a move on Cliff if he confided in her about his and Shawna’s breakup. Either way, we have to wait until season two for those answers.

“There has been a little bit of discussion of where they’re going to possibly take Fatima,” said Chestnut, and that tells us that Fatima will be back for season two.

As I mentioned before I’m interested in the possibility of a love triangle mixed in with the rest of the drama Shawna is dealing with. It makes for good TV!

If you haven’t gotten caught up on “Rap Sh!t,” it is streaming now on HBO Max.

Check out my full conversation with Chestnut via the clip below.