Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen and The Otis Redding Foundation Announces ‘Mr. Pitiful’s Pilsner’

*Macon, GA – Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen is partnering with the Otis Redding Foundation again to bring a special Otis Redding Birthday Beer. This new beer hit the taps at Piedmont on Thursday, September 8.

Smooth and easy, just like Otis on stage, Mr. Pitiful’s Pilsner is a responsible 4.8% ABV and is dry and crisp. Expect flavors and aromas of green melon and lemon zest. The first beer, “Hard 2 Handle,” was launched on February 10, 2022.

The Otis Redding Foundation was on-hand with Big O merch, including Mr. Pitiful’s Pilsner commemorative t-shirts, stickers and glassware. Fresh Produce Records will be set up and spinning Otis records during the evening.

A large portion of the proceeds from this collaboration will be donated to The Otis Redding Foundation to help the legacy of Mr. Redding live on through music education.

David Fountain, Head Brewer at Piedmont Brewery is thrilled to commemorate the memory of Otis Redding.

“We are stoked to be partnering with the fine folks over at the Otis Redding Foundation to bring you another Otis Redding Birthday Beer. Our love of music here at Piedmont is no secret, so we were honored when approached with another opportunity to brew a delicious beer in honor of Macon’s very own Soul Legend.”

Otis Redding, the legendary soul-singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee would have celebrated his 81st birthday on September 9th. In commemoration of his life and legacy, the Otis Redding Foundation is hosting “The Legacy Continues,” a weekend full of events dedicated to the late Soul singer on September 9 and September 10. Proceeds will go to the Otis Redding Foundation and the Otis Redding Center for the Arts opening in 2023.

About the Otis Redding Foundation

Otis Redding was dedicated to giving back to his community by providing scholarships and financial opportunities to disadvantaged youth in Middle Georgia. In 2007, his wife Zelma Redding established the Otis Redding Foundation to provide music education for children and to carry on her husband’s legacy. The foundation provides music education workshops, private and group lessons, as well as public performance opportunities. Opening in 2023, the Otis Redding Center for the Arts, will provide music education for young students and a space for their performances.

About Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

Brian Whitley and Richie Jones opened the local Macon staple brewery, offering different styles of beer and the hometown Georgia feel. Since opening in 2017, employees and customers are treated like family.

