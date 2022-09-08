Memphis Gunman Ezekiel Kelly in Police Custody After Livestreaming Shooting Rampage

*Ezekiel Kelly is the crazed gunman who went on a wild shooting spree in Memphis on Wednesday — killing four people. He livestream his rampage on Facebook until police caught up with him at about 9:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Kelly, 19, is facing numerous felony charges including, The New York Post reports.

Memphis police say he is responsible for at least eight separate shootings. Authorities became aware of the shooter’s livestream after being alerted by a citizen. Memphis PD then issued a public alert, warning residents to stay at a safe distance and remain indoors. After the alert went out, Kelly decided to switch vehicles. He allegedly carjacked and fatally shot a woman. He then crossed the state line and carjacked another driver who was uninjured.

When police spotted the Dodge Challenger that he stole northbound on Interstate 55, a high-speed chase ensued and ended with Kelly crashing the car. He was arrested without incident.

Kelly’s Facebook Live video of his killing spree has been removed from the platform.

Meanwhile, Kelly has a previous criminal history. In 2020, he was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. He was released in March of this year after serving just 11 months.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland slammed the courts for releasing him early.

“If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” the mayor said.

Check out the YouTube video report above to learn more related to this case.