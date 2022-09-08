Thursday, September 8, 2022
Los Angeles D.A. Reacts to Accuser’s Letter in Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Case

By Ny MaGee
Aires Spears - Tiffany Hadd
*Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has responded to reports that his office received a letter calling for the “immediately arrest” and prosecution of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child molestation. 

Gascón’s office said it hasn’t received such a letter from the woman who claims the comedians groomed her and her younger brother, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

“We are aware of news reports that a letter was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office regarding the alleged sexually exploitive conduct of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday night. “Unfortunately, we have not yet received the letter.”

The statement continued, “We are connecting with law enforcement partners to determine whether there is an open investigation into the matter. We take these allegations very seriously and the matter will receive a thorough review if/when it is presented to us.”

READ MORE: Aries Spears Speaks on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’ | WATCH

As previously reported, both Aries and Tiffany are being sued by two siblings that have been identified as Jane Doe and John Doe. In the lawsuit, it alleges the two comedians groomed the siblings when they were 14 and 7, coercing them to film explicit skits. John Doe also claims that he was molested by both comedians.

Spears took time to address the recent lawsuit in his podcast on Wednesday, “This is an extortion case, this is a shakedown and I didn’t need my lawyer to tell me this to say this, but I’m gonna echo her words, ‘we won’t be shaking down,’” he said.

Spears’ comments come a few days after Haddish posted about the situation on Instagram, saying: “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Previous articleJoel P. Martin and Positive Powerful Women Gather to Promote Unity in the Grand Canyon State | WATCH
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

