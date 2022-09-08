Keyondra Lockett’s Album ‘Cornerstone’ Reaches No.2 on iTunes Christian & Gospel Charts

*Congratulations to acclaimed gospel singer and songwriter Keyondra Lockett for reaching No. 2 on iTunes Christian and Gospel Album charts with her latest LP, ‘Cornerstone.’ The new album, released September 2, 2022 is creating a tremendous amount of buzz and resonating with ‘music lovers,’ everywhere, now available on all digital streaming platforms.

‘Cornerstone,’ by Keyondra Lockett is masterfully written and an exceptionally produced album is also soaring with nearly 300,000 collected streams and previously released singles on Spotify.

Led by the newly released singles from Lockett’s Cornerstone’ album, ‘Liar‘ and ‘You Your Love,’ the project sees the talented singer-songwriter once again delivering a incredible body of work to her growing fan base through her label Bella Dawn Music and MNRK Music – Nashville indie distribution division, Indie Blue Digital Distribution.

The aptly titled “Cornerstone” gives us one of those rare glimpses of the talented Keyondra Lockett. The Shreveport, Louisiana native beloved gospel artist fully embraces her creative side penning every song on the fresh album – sure to give her fans a worship and praise experience as the previous releases.

The third studio album from the BMI Award-winning artist is a testament of the singer’s gifted songwriting skills and unique vocal style. ‘Cornerstone’ is produced by hitmaker Jeshua “Tedy P” Williams and written by Keyondra Lockett and a ‘must-have’ in your playlist.

“Cornerstone” is a glorious mix of gospel treats with soulful beats, life-changing lyrics, including heavenly ballads.

The album includes “Amen,” a beautifully written and arranged ballad co-produced by Trent Phillips with a string arrangement by Roy Cotton that could easily be featured on a movie soundtrack. The perfect song subtly builds from one piano key to an arrangement of a ballad reminiscent of the classics. The song with Trent Phillips on piano adds the right combination to this masterful body of work.

“Liar,” the lead single from the album,” produced by hitmaker Jeshua “Tedy P” Williams and written by BMI Award-winning songwriter Keyondra Lockett delivers a smooth groove with powerful lyrics and a ‘must-have’ in your playlist. Released on July 2, 2022, the infectious song resonates with music lovers everywhere, as the song soars on the Billboard charts.

The name of the album, “Cornerstone,” says the award-winning artist comes from understanding that everything needs a strong foundation to stand upon.

“In biblical times, a cornerstone was used as the foundation and standard a building was constructed. Once in place, the rest of the building would conform to the angles and size of the cornerstone. And, if removed, the entire structure could collapse. I titled the album, Cornerstone” because you have to have a strong foundation to be resilient.”

“Count My Blessings” is a finger-popping feel-good soundtrack on the album and delivers a message of hope that God will sustain you wherever you go.

“Heaven” speaks to the hope that we will see our loved ones again. The song lives up to its heavenly message with a smooth and jazzy vibe, richly mixed with the talented singer’s polished vocals.

“You Your Love,” reconfirms, God will not change his mind about you and that his love is consistent. The flow of the track from chords to lyrics blends harmoniously together.

In the track, “It’s Working,” Keyondra shares about growing up modestly yet always knowing things will work out for good. The slow, and ‘bouncy’ rhythmic track puts you in a reflective state of gratitude.

“Cornerstone” the track sharing the same name as the album is a triumphant song that uplifts and inspires – a sure ‘masterpiece.’

The inspiring track with its selective choice of chords, “Made A Way” ignites the human spirit in a way that reassures us to never give up.

With the added bonuses of “Championed Me” and “It’s Working” remixes, the album is a beautiful combination of music offerings.

“I am very excited about this album. It is filled with such powerful songs that need to be heard around the world. I believe some amazing testimonies will be shared after people listen to this project,” Lockett says.

Lockett’s album, “Cornerstone” delivers fresh melodies and arrangements from multiple chart-topping independent recording artist Keyondra Lockett, one of today’s great vocalists.

More About Keyondra Lockett

As an entrepreneur, in January 2018, Keyondra launched an athleisure wear line of clothing, “Jolie Noire” (www.JoliexNoire.com), along with her sister, celebrity stylist, Kimberly Lockett. In October 2016, she inked a toy doll deal with The Kenya Doll Brand (Kenya & Friends) – making Lockett the first Gospel artist to ever link a doll deal with an ethnic brand. As a writer, Lockett wrote “State of Emergency” for Ziel’s album, “Pronounced Zy-El.”

Lockett’s first single, “Try” reached Billboard Top 15 and continues to impact radio audiences. “Try” video was featured on BET Her and is currently in the line up on BET Gospel. Her album, “The Heal” (9/21/18) first week sales yielded Lockett positive results on Billboard Current Gospel Albums Chart at #9. Billboard Top 50 Christian and Gospel at #42 and Billboard Top New Artist (All Genres) at #109.

Keyondra released a deluxe version of The Heal. “The Heal Reloaded” (9/27/19) landed at #11 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart and single “Trouble Won’t Last” received over 25,000 streams on Spotify in the album’s first week sales.

Additionally, Lockett landed on Billboard’s Year End, Top Gospel Chart 2020 at #40 for her single,” Trouble Won’t Last.” Lockett’s single, “Trouble Won’t Last,” also reached #1 on Billboard Gospel Charts – November 2020, making it the first #1 song of her career. October 8, 2021, Keyondra’s song, Made A Way Remix featuring Q Parker released, “The Heal,” “The Heal Reloaded” and all of Keyondra’s music can be found on all streaming and digital download outlets now.

Returning from the success of her 2021 single, Made A Way Remix, the BMI Award-winning songwriter released her first single to radio – Liar, July, 2022 following with the second single of You Your Love released August, 2022. Her new album, Cornerstone released September 2, 2022.

