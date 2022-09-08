Joel P. Martin and Positive Powerful Women Gather to Promote Unity in the Grand Canyon State | WATCH

*TEMPE, Ariz. — It is time once again for the 13th Annual Positively Powerful Woman Awards and Summit in the Grand Canyon state. This much-anticipated event is presented by Triad West & ASU 365 Community Union. The president of Triad West Inc., Joel P. Martin, Ph.D., is a celebrated contributor in the community. She is a specialist in Transformational Leadership Development for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the founder of Positively Powerful™ Woman Awards, Summits, and Online Learning. The public is invited to attend this crowd-pleasing event.

The collaborators will host the two-part Education Summit and Positively Powerful Woman Awards presentation luncheon at the techy ASU 365 Community Union. You can purchase tickets for either event; although attending both is best for creating maximum value.

The spectacular gathering will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST. The location is ASU 365 Community Union, Sun Devil Stadium, 500 East Veterans Way, Tempe, AZ 85287.

Linda Clemons, CEO, Sisterpreneur Inc is the keynote speaker. Clemons is an award-winning sales trainer, body language expert.

This year’s festivities promise to be an inspirational, informative, upbeat, and inclusive time creating “Unity,” which is the theme for 2022.

Insightful presentations include DE&I Panel: Transformational Inclusion and Belonging, Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.), Long Term Sustainability and Resilience, and Entrepreneurial Business Success.

Positively Powerful™ mission states, “We celebrate the accomplishments of women in ways that empower all people to live their dreams and will change lives and businesses for the better.”

Their selected lineup of outstanding honorees mirrors that sentiment. They include:

ENTREPRENEUR LEADER Patricia Crenshaw, president & CEO, Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council, Arizona & Metro San Diego.

EDUCATION LEADER Dr. Kathryn Nakagawa, ASU, Asia Pacific American Studies Professor. Owner, Baseline Flowers.

CORPORATE LEADER Becky Jackson, president & CEO, Becky Jackson, LLC. “Taking nonprofits to the next level” Previous president, Community Banking, First National Bank of Arizona.

S.T.E.A.M. LEADER Capt. Nancy Martin Belitz, Southwest Airlines Standards Check Airman. Lead, SWA Adopt A Pilot School Outreach Program.

COMMUNITY SERVICE LEADER Dr. Lois Brown, executive director, ASU Center for the Study of Race & Democracy. Implementor of the ASU 25-Step Racial Justice Plan.

NONPROFIT LEADER Diana Gregory, president and founder of Diana Gregory Outreach Services.

Dr. Martin is a pioneer, exuding extraordinary qualities of positivity and business decorum. As a groundbreaking entrepreneur, she has tenaciously opened the door for others to thrive in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) industry. Dr. Martin touts 30+ years of creating innovative solutions for organizational development. She is committed to her vision of change in the work environment.

Her focus has expanded to DEI&B. The B stands for belonging, which is a deeper level of inclusiveness. She describes it as “a response to all those efforts and walking the talk.” As a champion for people of color, Dr. Martin describes an ideal work environment as a space where “everyone feels a sense of belonging, they feel like part of the family. The people present understand and embrace them without reservation.”

At her October 28th event she is heralding the works of women who are leading the way for DEI&B in their industries.

Dr. Martin is a trumpeter for change who has traveled around the world with her profound message. She is a frequent and award winning community leader who has appeared on the Today Show, ABC’s Sonoran Living, and in the NY Times, Black Enterprise, Essence (cover feature), Fortune, and US News and World Report.

About Dr. Joel P. Martin: Four-time author, Dr. Joel P. Martin, may be best described as a force in personal transformation, diversity and inclusion, and visionary leadership development. She is the founder of the Positively Powerful Woman Awards, has received recognition from the NAACP, and was one of the first women in advertising to own a full-service agency specializing in speaking to women and people of color.

Below is a TV clip from a previous interview with Dr. Joel P. Martin on Sonoran Living ABC15.



