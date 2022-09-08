Calif. Deputy Kills Sleeping Couple, Surrenders to Police | Video

*A young California deputy turned himself in to police for allegedly killing a couple while they were sleeping.

Deputy Devin Williams, Jr., 24, surrendered to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, according to a release shared on social media, PEOPLE reports.

Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes revealed in a press conference on Wednesday, that officers were called to the couple’s home in Dublin around 12:45 a.m. after a 911 call about two people being shot inside their residence.

Witnesses allegedly identified Williams as the shooter, and that he fled in a vehicle after the killing.

BREAKING: @ACSOSheriffs Deputy Devin Williams Jr. wanted in shooting deaths of male & female victims on Colebrook Lane, per @DublinCAPolice, adding he lives in Stockton & may be driving this 2007 VW Jetta w/plate 6MEA916 or 2015 Hyundai 9BMB449

“It’s a great loss for our community and it’s even more disheartening to find out that it was one of our own that actually was the trigger person behind this tragedy,” Holmes said.

The shooter called authorities in the hours after the killing and said he wanted to turn himself in. According to CBS News, the off-duty deputy was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol about 160 miles south of the crime scene.

“Our agency’s in shock,” Alameda County Public Information Officer Ray Kelly said.

“This is not something we deal with,” Kelly said. “This is not what we’re about. We had no idea that this could happen. Mr. Williams grew up in a very affluent home, well-loved, graduated from college with honors, was really a remarkable young person. How we got here today will be a part of our investigation.”

Williams allegedly used his duty firearm to commit the killings, which he tossed after the heinous crime. Authorities are said to still be searching for the weapon.

Police said the people killed were married and had an adolescent child.

“He knew them,” Kelly said of Williams. “This was not a random crime. This is a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded.”

When asked by a reporter if Williams suffers from any mental health issues, Kelly said, “No. There’s nothing in his background that would indicate that. He’s been with our agency for a year. We’re going to go back in time and look at what’s transpired in his life over the last year to see exactly what led up to this moment.”

“He was a very good candidate for law enforcement. Somewhere in the last several months of his life some significant events happened that led up to this moment. A lot of those events went undiscovered and undisclosed.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the killing.

