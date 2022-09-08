Thursday, September 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Calif. Deputy Kills Sleeping Couple, Surrenders to Police | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

police crime tape
Police tape (Photo by ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images)

*A young California deputy turned himself in to police for allegedly killing a couple while they were sleeping.

Deputy Devin Williams, Jr., 24, surrendered to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, according to a release shared on social media, PEOPLE reports. 

Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes revealed in a press conference on Wednesday, that officers were called to the couple’s home in Dublin around 12:45 a.m. after a 911 call about two people being shot inside their residence. 

Witnesses allegedly identified Williams as the shooter, and that he fled in a vehicle after the killing.

OTHER NEWS: MMA Fighter Who Witnessed Killing of George Floyd Arrested for Domestic Violence

“It’s a great loss for our community and it’s even more disheartening to find out that it was one of our own that actually was the trigger person behind this tragedy,” Holmes said.

The shooter called authorities in the hours after the killing and said he wanted to turn himself in. According to CBS News, the off-duty deputy was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol about 160 miles south of the crime scene.

“Our agency’s in shock,” Alameda County Public Information Officer Ray Kelly said. 

“This is not something we deal with,” Kelly said. “This is not what we’re about. We had no idea that this could happen. Mr. Williams grew up in a very affluent home, well-loved, graduated from college with honors, was really a remarkable young person. How we got here today will be a part of our investigation.”

Williams allegedly used his duty firearm to commit the killings, which he tossed after the heinous crime. Authorities are said to still be searching for the weapon. 

Police said the people killed were married and had an adolescent child.

“He knew them,” Kelly said of Williams. “This was not a random crime. This is a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded.”

When asked by a reporter if Williams suffers from any mental health issues, Kelly said, “No. There’s nothing in his background that would indicate that. He’s been with our agency for a year. We’re going to go back in time and look at what’s transpired in his life over the last year to see exactly what led up to this moment.”

“He was a very good candidate for law enforcement. Somewhere in the last several months of his life some significant events happened that led up to this moment. A lot of those events went undiscovered and undisclosed.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the killing.

WATCH:

Previous articleBernard Shaw: CNN’s FIRST Chief Anchor Dies at 82 | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO