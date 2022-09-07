Missing Uncle of Chadwick Boseman Found ALIVE by South Carolina State Agents | WATCH

*Good news! Chadwick Boseman‘s uncle Tony Boseman has been found after being reported missing. The late actor’s uncle was located near his home two days into a search over a large distance which included the use of drones, horses, dogs and two helicopters.

Here’s what the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to PEOPLE …

“Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/SLED] teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house — which is ironic because we’ve searched miles, but it’s understandable because it’s a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch.”

On Sunday, ACSO posted a missing persons notice for Boseman on Facebook, revealing he had been seen in the Boseman Road area that afternoon, while noting he suffers from type 2 diabetes and dementia.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Shale Remien added:

“This would be day three and this was the most critical day just because of his history with dementia as well as diabetes.

“So, to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome.”

It’s said he was “severely dehydrated” and was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Remien added: “We know that he was severely dehydrated.

“We’re hoping for the best, and that with some quick medical attention, he can get back on his feet.

“He has been reported missing a time or two here. We’re hoping that this is the last and they can come up with some sort of game plan moving forward.”

Of course, we all know that Tony Boseman’s nephew, actor, Chadwick died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Meanwhile, Chadwick’s immediate family members have not publicly commented on Tony’s situation.