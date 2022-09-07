White Wyoming Man is Prime Suspect in Disappearance of His Kenyan Girlfriend

*A Kenyan woman who moved to the United States three years ago to be with her white zaddy has gone missing. Her family suspects foul play and the boyfriend is their number one suspect.

Irene Gakwa, 32, was living in Gillette, Wyoming with a white man named Nathan Hightman, whom she allegedly met on craigslist. She stopped communicating with her family a few months ago and is now considered a missing person, The Blast reports.

Gakwa and Hightman reportedly had a rocky relationship and after she disappeared, he was “accused of maxing out Gakwa’s credit cards, removing money from her checking account, and closing her email account,” per The Blast.

Gakwa’s father says that when he last spoke to his daughter in late February via WhatApp, she looked stressed, subdued, messy, and disheveled, according to the report.

Correspondent @abroaddus reports investigators in Wyoming are asking for your help in finding Irene Gakwa. They’re specifically looking for information regarding a 55-gallon drum that may have been burned. Tipline: 307-682-5155. pic.twitter.com/9ZJcMc09QT — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) September 7, 2022

“She was supposed to come home for Christmas this year. I was going to buy that ticket myself for her to come if she couldn’t afford it,” said Francis Kambo, Gakwa’s father, who noted that his daughter has “always been a daddy’s girl.”

The family claims Gakwa and Hightman, who met in 2020, had broken up numerous times and they were not aware of the pair’s latest reconciliation. Gakwa made a habit of speaking to her parents every day but once they started to receive odd texts from her, the relatives suspected something was wrong.

Gakwa’s family claim her text messages would be a mixture of Swahili and English, but the last time they communicated with her, it was as if someone was trying to imitate her writing style. The text messages had been “stilted English,” according to family members. “The texts would be out of place,” said her father.

Hightman reportedly told police that Gakwa packed up her belongings one day and left in a dark-colored SUV. He hasn’t seen her since, according to the report.

He claims he emptied her bank account in an effort to get her to call him if she needed money. Hightman is reportedly not cooperating with local police amid the investigation into Gakwa’s disappearance.

“We believe he has information pertaining to the disappearance of Irene, but he has elected not to provide that information to law enforcement at this time, “ shared Gillette police detective Dan Stroup to CNN.

Hightman was arrested in May for draining Gakwa’s bank account. Per The Blast, he was “charged with two felony counts of theft, a felony count of unlawful use of a credit card, and two felony counts of crimes against intellectual property,” the outlet writes.

After she went missing, he changed Gakwa’s bank account password and deleted her email account. He also purchased boots and a shovel using her bank card.

Hightman has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges mentioned above and was released on a $10,000 bond. He has not been charged in relation to her disappearance.