Wednesday, September 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Charlamagne tha God Defends Tiffany Haddish Against Child Sex Abuse Accusations

By Ny MaGee
0

Charlamagne tha God

*Radio host Charlamagne tha God, who was acquitted of underage rape charges two decades ago, is defending Tiffany Haddish against allegations that she sexually groomed and abused two children. 

We reported previously that Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears have been named in a lawsuit filed by the mother of the children. The lawsuit obtained by TMZ alleges that the child sexual abuse was filmed as part of a disturbing “Funny or Die” sketch. The suit identifies two defendants as Jane and John Doe. Haddish is accused of coercing the girl, who was age 14 at the time, into starring in the video. The alleged victim claims the comedian taught her how to imitate performing fellatio. 

Jane Doe, who is now 22 years old, claims her younger brother, who was age 7 at the time the skit was filmed, was also molested by Haddish and Spears. The child was used for a sketch titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” video of which is circulating on social media. 

According to the court documents, Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of the mother of the two plaintiffs. In the lawsuit, she is accused you taking Jane Doe to the taping of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” in 2013, where she allegedly instructed the child on how to “perform sex acts after watching a man and woman in a video,” per PEOPLE.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out About Child Molestation Allegations

Spears & Haddish beign sued
Aries Spears / Tiffany Haddish / Getty

The two defendants claim to be suffering from social disorders related to their experience with the two stars. 

On Tuesday’s edition of Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne defended Haddish and Spears by noting that  their “old content” used to be “the norm “SandraRose reports. 

According to Charlamagne, there was once a time when joking about pedophilia and sexually grooming children was normal in pop culture. 

“At some point, we have to collectively have a conversation about old content,” he said. “Because you have older people who don’t remember that, sadly, jokes like this – content like this – was pretty much the norm.”

Charlamagne continued: “And then you have younger people who can’t believe content like this ever existed. But it did, and at some point we have to have a convo [sic] about it. Because if you was creating content in a certain era – which wasn’t too long ago – oh my God, this could happen to you.”

In a statement on Instagram, Haddish addressed the “Funny or Die” sketch and the lawsuit, writing, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

She also noted that “while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Previous article‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ Exclusive Clip: Waka Wants Charlie to Learn Self Defense | Watch
Next articleWhoopi Goldberg Reacts to Racist Critics of ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Rings of Power’ | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO