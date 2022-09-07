Charlamagne tha God Defends Tiffany Haddish Against Child Sex Abuse Accusations

*Radio host Charlamagne tha God, who was acquitted of underage rape charges two decades ago, is defending Tiffany Haddish against allegations that she sexually groomed and abused two children.

We reported previously that Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears have been named in a lawsuit filed by the mother of the children. The lawsuit obtained by TMZ alleges that the child sexual abuse was filmed as part of a disturbing “Funny or Die” sketch. The suit identifies two defendants as Jane and John Doe. Haddish is accused of coercing the girl, who was age 14 at the time, into starring in the video. The alleged victim claims the comedian taught her how to imitate performing fellatio.

Jane Doe, who is now 22 years old, claims her younger brother, who was age 7 at the time the skit was filmed, was also molested by Haddish and Spears. The child was used for a sketch titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” video of which is circulating on social media.

According to the court documents, Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of the mother of the two plaintiffs. In the lawsuit, she is accused you taking Jane Doe to the taping of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” in 2013, where she allegedly instructed the child on how to “perform sex acts after watching a man and woman in a video,” per PEOPLE.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out About Child Molestation Allegations

The two defendants claim to be suffering from social disorders related to their experience with the two stars.

On Tuesday’s edition of Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne defended Haddish and Spears by noting that their “old content” used to be “the norm “SandraRose reports.

According to Charlamagne, there was once a time when joking about pedophilia and sexually grooming children was normal in pop culture.

“At some point, we have to collectively have a conversation about old content,” he said. “Because you have older people who don’t remember that, sadly, jokes like this – content like this – was pretty much the norm.”

Charlamagne continued: “And then you have younger people who can’t believe content like this ever existed. But it did, and at some point we have to have a convo [sic] about it. Because if you was creating content in a certain era – which wasn’t too long ago – oh my God, this could happen to you.”

Tiffany Haddish has always been off but this is really disgusting. She’s literally a pedophile. In the flesh. — cun-t (@ehlboogie) September 2, 2022

In a statement on Instagram, Haddish addressed the “Funny or Die” sketch and the lawsuit, writing, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

She also noted that “while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”