‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger Talks Inspiration Behind His New Thriller | Watch EUR Exclusive

*”Barbarian” is a new thriller film from 20th Century Studios that tells the story follows “Tess” (Georgina Campbell), a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview. Upon arrival at the temporary rental home she booked, she’s greeted by a strange already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay the night and get things cleared up in the morning, which proves to be a costly mistake.

The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger (“The Whitest Kids U’ Know” and “The Civil War on Drugs”) and marks his feature-film directing and screenwriting debut.

EUR spoke exclusively with Cregger about why Georgina Campbell was perfect for the role of Tess and the inspiration behind creating this horror film. Cregger shared that the film was born out of just wanting to have fun.

“I didn’t sit down to write a movie. I was in my garage late at night and wanted to write a creepy scene. And just go from there. It was like when you were a little kid and drawing. It was not for anybody. It was just for me. And I just let myself go,” he said.

For his cast, Cregger said he was looking for someone that you would want to see win but still had a vulnerability for the role of “Tess.” For “Keith,” he wanted an actor that was both handsome and also a bit scary. He found what he was looking for in Campbell and Bill Skarsgard.

Cregger shared, “for ‘Keith,’ I was basically looking for a Bill Skarsgard. I needed a very off-putting and simultaneously attractive man, and I think I got a Bullseye at him. Georgina Campbell is just like God’s gift to this movie. I just think she is so tremendously talented. And she has this weird empathetic quality that immediately makes people want to get behind her.

The director said he knew the role would be challenging for people to truly get behind because she makes some decisions that some people might not agree with. “So you need an exceptional woman to kind of carry you through. And she can do that.”

Cregger added that the character of AJ, played by Justin Long, is very vile as written. “Long has such an inviting, friendly warmth,” Cregger said. “He’s so likable, and I thought that to have a naturally likable person playing a vile character is really interesting. And I’m so glad it worked out the way it did.”

Watch our full conversation with the filmmaker below.

“Barbarian” premieres exclusively in theatres on September 9.