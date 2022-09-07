Aries Spears Speaks on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’ | WATCH

*At the start of his podcast, comedian Aries Spears took time to address the recent lawsuit that alleges he and Tiffany Haddish groomed and molested two children to film for an explicit skit a few years back.

Aries is standing ten toes down with his stance in the whole situation. He said to his podcast audience on Wednesday, “This is an extortion case, this is a shakedown and I didn’t need my lawyer to tell me this to say this, but I’m gonna echo her words, ‘we won’t be shaking down.'”

He continued to explain that he was bothered that he isn’t able to speak about the particular skit at the center of this incident, but he made it clear that he is not guilty and that he is not running from anything.

As previously reported, both Aries and Tiffany are being sued by two siblings that have been identified as Jane Doe and John Doe. In the lawsuit, it alleges the two comedians groomed the two siblings when they were 14 and 7, coercing them to film explicit skits. John Doe also claims that he was molested by both comedians.

As TMZ notes, Spears’s comments come a few days after Haddish posted about the situation on Instagram, saying:

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

The skit, “Through a Pedophiles Eyes” with the young boy, included Spears applying massage oil to him as well as the boy making sexually suggestive motions with toys.

Tiffany Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, has echoed Spears’ sentiment, telling us, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”