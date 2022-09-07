Wednesday, September 7, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Aries Spears Speaks on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Aires Spears - Tiffany Hadd
Aires Spears – Tiffany Hadd

*At the start of his podcast, comedian Aries Spears took time to address the recent lawsuit that alleges he and Tiffany Haddish groomed and molested two children to film for an explicit skit a few years back.

Aries is standing ten toes down with his stance in the whole situation. He said to his podcast audience on Wednesday, “This is an extortion case, this is a shakedown and I didn’t need my lawyer to tell me this to say this, but I’m gonna echo her words, ‘we won’t be shaking down.'”

He continued to explain that he was bothered that he isn’t able to speak about the particular skit at the center of this incident, but he made it clear that he is not guilty and that he is not running from anything.

As previously reported, both Aries and Tiffany are being sued by two siblings that have been identified as Jane Doe and John Doe. In the lawsuit, it alleges the two comedians groomed the two siblings when they were 14 and 7, coercing them to film explicit skits. John Doe also claims that he was molested by both comedians.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Reality Star Jonica Booth Talks Transition Into Acting and New ‘Rap Sh!t’ Role | EUR Exclusive

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait. There’s more …

As TMZ notes, Spears’s comments come a few days after Haddish posted about the situation on Instagram, saying:

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Tiffany Haddish - Aries Spears
Tiffany Haddish – Aries Spears

The skit, “Through a Pedophiles Eyes” with the young boy, included Spears applying massage oil to him as well as the boy making sexually suggestive motions with toys.

Tiffany Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, has echoed Spears’ sentiment, telling us, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Rising Star Autumn Marini Releases ‘Don’t Stop’ Single f/Kodak Black | WATCH
Next article‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger Talks Inspiration Behind His New Thriller | Watch EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO