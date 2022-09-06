Water Pressure Restored in Jackson, Boil-Water Notice Remains in Effect

*The water pressure in Jackson, Mississippi was restored to normal levels on Monday amid the city’s water crisis that has left many residents without access to water to flush toilets or bathe.

“All of Jackson should now have pressure, and most are now experiencing normal pressure,” the city said in a statement, per PEOPLE, noting that “additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made leave potential for fluctuations in progress.”

We reported previously that the water crisis is so so bad that many residents are unable to flush toilets or access bottled water. Additionally, the city doesn’t have enough water to fight fires. According to CNN, the water crisis was caused by torrential rain and ongoing water system issues. Flooding from the Pearl River also appears to be the catalyst, as noted by The Jasmine Brand.

According to Gov. Tate Reeves, the main water treatment facility in Jackson began failing last Monday. The National Guard responded by distributing bottled water. Jackson residents have been under a boil-water order since recent flooding caused a deteriorating water supply system to fail.

READ MORE: Coach Deion Sanders Talks Impact of Jackson’s Water Crisis | Video

More aid to Pakistan? The people of Jackson MS need aid to get clean water now https://t.co/QFRD8DqUAj — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 6, 2022

During a recent press conference, Gov. Reeves assured residents that water pressure at their homes had been restored.

“There may be more bad days in the future, we have, however, reached a place where people in Jackson can trust that water will come out of the faucet,” he said, per CNN. “People in Jackson can trust the toilets can be flushed.”

Tate previously declared a state of emergency in response to the city’s water crisis.

“The is a very different situation from a boil water notice — which is also a serious situation which the residents of Jackson have become tragically numb to,” Reeves said.

He added: “Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale. It means the city cannot produce enough water to reliably flush toilets, fight fire and meet other critical needs.”