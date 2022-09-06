Tamron Hall Unveils New Golden Look for Season Four Premiere with ‘P-Valley’ Cast | WATCH

*“Tamron Hall” is kicking off her fourth season with a brand new look to match the show’s new “golden hour” theme — a time, described by Tamron, when “we are illuminated inside and out together, where we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges and live our lives like they are golden.”

Tamron introduced her first guests, the cast of the hit STARZ drama, “P-Valley,” as the inspiration behind her new hairstyle after being “obsessed” with the critically acclaimed show all summer. The season two premiere of “P-Valley” shattered records and the sought-after cast, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Gail Bean sat down with Tamron to discuss the groundbreaking series. Nicholson was clearly moved by the overwhelming love he has received for his portrayal of “Lil’ Murda” and reflected on the moment he met Patti LaBelle. The cast also discussed the joys of working with Pulitzer Prize winning creator Katori Hall on the series and the importance of the show’s authentic representation of the South and the value of bringing attention to real life issues in the South, specifically the clean water crises in Jackson, Mississippi.

The energy and excitement continued throughout the “golden hour” as Tamron made one young woman’s dreams come true. Princess Grant, a musical theater student with sickle cell anemia, yearned to be on Broadway and with Tamron’s help and her own superb talent, Princess earned a walk-on performance in the hit Broadway show “Aladdin.” Princess and her mom Nichole, joined Tamron after the big reveal to discuss the unbelievable opportunity and experience.

Tamron finished out the premiere show with more giving as her glam squad gave a “glow-up” makeover to a deserving assistant principal, Caren Gandelman. Following the big makeover reveal, Tamron surprised Gandelman even more with a Disney Cruise Line giveaway for her and her family.

Alphonse on being grateful he is for the role of “Lil’ Murda”:

“I’m just blessed to be here. This experience, the love that people show you is overwhelming. I remember that day very specifically meeting Patti LaBelle, and I called up my wife. You know, I call my wife ‘pretty baby,’ much love to my beautiful wife Nafeesha. So I said, ‘Listen, you gotta come down here and meet Patti LaBelle.’ And then I met you and I said, ‘You gotta come down here and meet Tamron.’ Such an honor to be back here in New York and it is such an honor to be able to bring such a complex story to the table and to be a representation for any and every one. I call ‘Lil’ Murda’ ‘The Every Man’ and so I’m just crying because like I said, the love is overwhelming and being able to step into these shoes and bring the Katori Hall’s story to life and represent a Black woman it’s…truly I’m grateful for it.”

Nicco Annan, who portrays Uncle Clifford, on the importance of authentically portraying the South through “P-Valley”

“It’s about the whole Bible belt area, you know. I think oftentimes you don’t have an opportunity for our southern culture to be personified in such an elevated and human way. You know, a lot of us have roots in the South, you know, I have roots in the South and in Ghana. So it’s literally about the whole diaspora coming together, this whole group of people and you have all of these complex characters that [allow] entertainment [to also] have difficult conversations.”

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the remainder of the week. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Wednesday, September 7: Three months after the horrifying school shooting in Uvalde, Tamron returns to her home state for a daytime exclusive on the ground in Texas with parents who lost their daughter in the attack at Robb Elementary, along with survivors who are battling guilt and grief as they brace for the start of a new school year.

Thursday, September 8: Surviving betrayal. A daytime exclusive with Casey Hammer, the estranged aunt of actor Armie Hammer, shares why she is advocating for survivors of abuse in the Discovery+ docuseries “House Of Hammer.” Plus, the mother who took down “The Most Hated Man on the Internet,” the subject of a new Netflix documentary. And, a woman who exposes the epidemic of teachers seducing students in our high schools.

Friday, September 9: Best-selling author and influencer Ryan Holiday helps the TamFam find their purpose with his philosophy of discipline and self-control as told in his upcoming new book, “Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control.” Plus, R&B legend Tank opens up about losing his hearing and his decision to make his new album, “R&B Money” his last. Plus, a stirring performance from the multi-Grammy nominated, platinum selling singer-songwriter.

