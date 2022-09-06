‘All-trimester’ Abortion to Open in Maryland

*The state of Maryland is set to open an all-trimester abortion clinic, one of only a handful in the United States that terminates fetuses late into pregnancies.

The Partners in Abortion Care clinic will offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, ABC 7 reports. The clinic will open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland, according to NPR.

“I’m looking at this and really glad we got the 26-foot truck, ’cause it’s a ton of stuff!” Dr. Diane Horvath, an obstetrician-gynecologist and co-owner of the Partners in Abortion Care, told NPR.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing recent statistics, many abortions in the nation were performed on or before 13 weeks’ gestation. Less than 1% were performed on or after 21 weeks, NPR reports.

Horvath and her business partner, Morgan Nuzzo (a certified nurse-midwife), expect to treat at least 10 women a week. This could be patients who discover late into their pregnancies that the unborn child has serious deformities and anomalies. The clinic will welcome new patients who have been denied abortion access in their home states following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The Partners in Abortion Care clinic is reportedly receiving much of its equipment from a Georgia clinic that closed in June after providing abortion services for over 40 years, according to NPR.

“I was thinking about how Georgia lost access to abortion, like, this week. And we’re getting this equipment from them. So — it feels very heavy,” Dr. Harvath told NPR.

“We’re definitely going to be seeing people who wanted an abortion two or three months ago,” Dr. Harvath said. “And could not navigate the web of restrictions, or could not come up with the funding, or could not get transportation or child care or time off of work. That’s a really common story… and it’s really sad, because it doesn’t have to be this way.”

“Somebody was saying the other day that a clinic in Maryland got 6,000 calls from patients in Georgia,” Nuzzo said. “That’s a daunting thing, to think that you’re just standing there holding the gates closed. And just waiting for a flood of people to come in, in need.”