Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Fat Joe to Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 in Atlanta on Friday, September 30

By Fisher Jack
Fat Joe

*(New York, NY) – Today, Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe was named host of the trailblazing “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022. Taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30, the broadcast premiere will air Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the year’s best in hip hop culture. The official “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters are to be announced at a later date.

“Fat Joe is hip hop royalty. He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip hop stars.”

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” said Fat Joe. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 50 Cent and The Game Spar on Social Media After Emmy Win

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

For more information about “BET Hip Hop Awards” including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards.

About Fat Joe
Fat Joe is a Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality hails from the Bronx, New York. With an acclaimed career that has spanned four decades, Joe has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight, having amassed several multiplatinum and gold studio albums, mixtapes, singles and collaborations, including “Lean Back,” “What’s Luv,” “Make It Rain,” and “All The Way Up,” among countless others. Joe’s musical mastery was on display yet again in 2021, when his hit single “Sunshine (The Light) reached No. 1 on urban radio. 

Fat Joe – Getty

Beyond his unprecedented longevity, Joe – who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent – helped play an integral role in bridging the intersection of hip-hop and Latin music, releasing music with Gloria Estefan, Thalia, Ricky Martin, Anuel AA, and more. Joe has also displayed an eye for discovering and developing new talent, having signed the likes of Big Pun, DJ Khaled and Remy Ma to his Terror Squad imprint. 

Beyond his music-related endeavors, Joe has developed into a media personality, having launched “The Fat Joe Show,” a nightly Instagram Live talk-show where he has interviewed politicians, musicians, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs and personalities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx, Diddy, among others. Additionally, Joe has served as a guest host for The Wendy Williams Show and currently hosts the official recap for Triller’s VERZUZ platform.

Joe is also the owner and founder of three UP NYC stores in New York City, which sells exclusive sneakers from brands such as Jordan and Nike as well as sports apparel. He has shined in limited acting roles, most notably starring alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in “Night School” as well as in Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Netflix series.

In January 2022, Joe teamed up with the New York City Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to create the Bronx Relief Fund, and in 24 hours, raised over $1 million for families impacted by the tragic Bronx apartment fire at Twin Parks North-West.

For more information on Fat Joe, follow him on Facebook, TwitterInstagram and YouTube
source: cr8agency.com

Fisher Jack

