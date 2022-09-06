Body of Missing Heiress Eliza Fletcher Found in Memphis | Video

*The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that the body of Tennessee teacher and hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher was found Monday evening.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is the convicted kidnapper charged with snatching 34-year-old Fletcher. The New York Post reports that neighbors describe Abston as a “creep” and “pervert” who constantly tried to pay women for sex. He faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and aggravated kidnapping. He is reportedly being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, authorities discovered Fletcher’s body amid their search for the mother of two after she was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on September 2. Abston is accused of violently forcing her into a black SUV early Friday morning. Her body was found in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South Memphis on Monday evening.

Abston was arrested two days after Fletcher’s abduction and charged with kidnapping. According to authorities, his DNA was found on sandals near Fletcher’s water bottle and cell phone. He was also seen wearing the sandals the night before Fletcher’s abduction, according to police.

Allowing animal Cleotha Abston out of prison resulted in the death of Eliza Fletcher. This is what “criminal justice reform” leads to. pic.twitter.com/r6KzdN24L3 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 6, 2022

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her,” said Fletcher’s family in a statement released Tuesday.

“Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime, the statement continued.

“We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understand the need for the family to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time,” the victim’s family said.