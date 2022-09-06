Big Sean Celebrates10th Anniversary of His DETROIT Mixtape with Expanded Re-release | WATCH Album Review

*Grammy®-nominated; multi-platinum artist Big Sean celebrates the 10th anniversary of his DETROIT mixtape –– with a newly expanded re-release available on all streaming services today via Def Jam Recordings.

The new commemorative edition includes an additional bonus track, “More Thoughts” and an exclusive, limited-quantity CD which can be found at DefJamShop.com.

Following the landmark arrival of DETROIT, which features J Cole, Jhene Aiko, Chris Brown and more saw nearly a million first-day downloads causing the DatPiff site to crash, Complex included the mixtape in its tally of The 50 Best Albums Of 2012. DETROIT went on to win Best Mixtape honors at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In 2020, Big Sean went on to release DETROIT 2, which became his third consecutive solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the set’s Nipsey Hussle-featuring single, “Deep Reverence,” earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammys.

DETROIT 10th ANNIVERSARY track listing:

Higher 24K Of Gold feat. J. Cole More Thoughts (2019) Story by Common How It Feel Woke Up Feat. Sayitainttone, Earlly Mac, Mike Posner & James Fauntleroy Experimental feat. Chip tha Ripper & Juicy J Mula feat. French Montana Story by Young Jeezy 100 feat. Royce da 5’9” & Kendrick Lamar Sellin’ Dreams feat. Chris Brown I’m Gonna Be feat. Jhené Aiko FFOE Story by Snoop Lion RWT Once Bitten, Twice Shy Life Should Go On feat. Wale All I Know feat. Wiz Khalifa

About Big Sean:

Big Sean consistently asserts himself as an elite rapper and a vital voice for the culture, at large, since he emerged in 2011, with his debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam imprint. The album spun off consecutive top-charted pop/R&B/rap crossover smashes with “My Last” featuring Chris Brown (platinum), “Marvin & Chardonnay” featuring Kanye West and Roscoe Dash (platinum), and “Dance (A$$)” featuring Nicki Minaj (4x-platinum). Sean was a major collaborator on Kanye’s groundbreaking Cruel Summer album in 2012, and shared multi-platinum success with Kanye on the Grammy®-nominated “Mercy” (also featuring Pusha T and 2 Chainz), and “Clique” (with Jay-Z). Sean’s Hall Of Fame album followed in 2013, including “Guap” (platinum) and “Beware” featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko (3x-platinum). Dark Sky Paradise (2015) was Sean’s first platinum and first album to debut #1 on Soundscan. It reigned on the charts with the #1 “IDFWU” featuring E-40 (7x-platinum), “Blessings” featuring Drake and Kanye West (4x-platinum), and “One Man Can Change the World” featuring Kanye West and John Legend (platinum). I Decided. (released Feb 2017, platinum) debuted at #1 on the momentum of the two pre-order instant grat tracks that turned into smash singles, “Bounce Back” (6x-platinum with over 300 million streams globally), and “Moves” (2x-platinum). In 2020, he logged his third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and fifth straight #1 entry on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the critically acclaimed Detroit 2.

Beyond selling out worldwide tours, the Detroit native was recently appointed Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons. Sean has also made a successful foray into film/TV – starring in the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, which hit #1 on Netflix, as well as appearing in Lena Waithe’s comedy series Twenties on BET. Attracting an audience of nearly 50 million across channels, Sean leverages his platform to give back. He runs his own 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation, which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country.

source: umusic.com

