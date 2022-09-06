Beyoncé Teams Up With Tiffany & Co for New ‘Lose Yourself in Love’ Campaign | Photos

*Beyoncé has teamed with Tiffany & Co. for their new “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign.

The campaign features Queen Bey wearing pieces from the famed jewelry collection, including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock, Complex reports. The new collection retails from about $5,000 to just under $500,000.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” Beyoncé said in a press release.

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, added, “An exploration of fearless creativity, Lose Yourself In Love embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Recalls Beyoncé Confronting Him Over JAY-Z Beef | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Music video director Mark Romanek was tapped to helm a film for the campaign based on Bey’s track “Summer Renaissance” which will premiere in October on tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. says the movie “embodies the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”

Last year, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z starred in Tiffany & Co’s “About Love” campaign collection.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, said in a release at the time, E! Online reported. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.” Check out a few of the photos from the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)