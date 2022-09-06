Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Tiffany & Co for New ‘Lose Yourself in Love’ Campaign | Photos

By Ny MaGee
0

Beyoncé on stage
Beyoncé

*Beyoncé has teamed with Tiffany & Co. for their new “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign.

The campaign features Queen Bey wearing pieces from the famed jewelry collection, including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock, Complex reports. The new collection retails from about $5,000 to just under $500,000.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” Beyoncé said in a press release.

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, added, “An exploration of fearless creativity, Lose Yourself In Love embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Recalls Beyoncé Confronting Him Over JAY-Z Beef | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Music video director Mark Romanek was tapped to helm a film for the campaign based on Bey’s track “Summer Renaissance” which will premiere in October on tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. says the movie “embodies the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”

Last year, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z starred in Tiffany & Co’s “About Love” campaign collection.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, said in a release at the time, E! Online reported. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

Check out a few of the photos from the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

Previous articleBody of Missing Heiress Eliza Fletcher Found in Memphis | Video
Next articleKim K Covers Interview Mag in Jock Strap! – Answers Critics’ Questions About Her Talent(s) | PhotoVideo
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO