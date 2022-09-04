Sick Wid It 3030 Records Veteran Bay Area Rap Group THE MOSSIE is Back!

*E-40‘s Vallejo California, the unique Bay Area city, has long been known for its R&B, Soul, Rap and Hip Hop legends and influencers. Adding to the list is The MOSSIE an iconic American Rap Group.

The Mossie has emerged with two hot new singles, Problem 24/7, featuring Mugzi and Lotta Zay. And the second single, Get It, features Decadez off the upcoming Sick Wid It’s 2022 Abundanie compilation.

Available on all Digital Platforms. Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music.

DJ Promo Package available on DJCity Record Pool.

Blackmon Entertainment Media and the Black College Radio Network, have teamed- up for “The MOSSIE Problem 24/7 – Get It” National College Marketing Campaign kicking off. It’s in effect through October 21, 2022, in 32+ USA Markets and Historically Black Colleges across the country.

Those HBCUs include:

Florida A&M University, (FAMU) Tallahassee Florida

Virginia State, St. Petersburg Virginia

Texas Southern, Houston Texas.

THE MOSSIE (a cleaver name derived from the word and blend of mob and possie) made their Hip Hop debut on musical rap legend, E-40’s Billboard Top R&B / Hip Hop hit, The Mail Man.

Also lending their special skills, talent and flair to many successful musical productions and projects including E-40 Federal, B-Legit, Tryin’ to Get a Buck, D-Shot, The Shot Calla, Celly Cell, Heat 4 Yo****, and E-40, The Hall of Game, among others.

The Mossie’s second single Get It, on the Sick Wid It, Abundanie Compilation, will be dropping September 16, 2022.

Vallejo and Oakland California natives, THE MOSSIE, group members Keveo and Mugzi first appeared together on the Mail Man EP in 1993.

The Mossie has evolved into a legendary American Rap Group, that has established a loyal following, by giving back to the community through mentorships, while always delivering new progressive music.

They are currently in production of their 4th studio album, coming winter 2023.

Black College Radio Affiliates: Include, Howard University, Washington DC, Tennessee State, Nashville Tennessee, Morgan State, Baltimore, MD. Fisk University, Nashville TN, Hampton University and Grambling State. ( 32+ US Markets ) Contact: Blackcollegeradio@gmail.com