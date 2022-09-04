Kanye West’s Newest Beef is With Gap – WATCH Him Go OFF on Them!

*Kanye West has started another beef, this time involving Gap, which he has been collaborating with for his Yeezy Gap line.

On August 30, hell broke loose when West called out the brand in a series of Instagram posts.

The rapper and entrepreneur accused Gap of holding meetings without him. In one of the posts, he shared a photo of several designs and wrote, “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

On Wednesday, he posted a T-shirt picture with a Gap logo, plus a screengrab of a chat with a fan claiming Gap stole the design from YGEBB (Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga).

“This is Gap copying—YGEEB,” the unnamed fan wrote. “Exactly,” West responded.

Furthermore, West said Gap backed out of a photo shoot with his children without telling him.

“But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing,” claimed West, who now goes by the name Ye. Gap is yet to comment on these claims publicly.

Earlier this year, the rapper angrily complained on social media after he was shut out of the editing room as the production team did the final touches on the Netflix documentary “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”

In the since-deleted Instagram post, “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Coodie, one of the filmmakers, later responded to Kanye in an interview in January.

“We have to be true to the story. We can’t sugarcoat nothing. Everybody is going to have their own opinion,” Coodie explained. “Anything that he did that he might cringe on, is what was done.”