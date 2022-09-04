Excessive Heat Continues in the West – Heavy Rain in the South and East | VIDEO

*There is a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over multiple locations from parts of Northeast/Lower Great Lakes to the Western Gulf Coast through Monday morning, Labor Day.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories over parts of the West Coast. Critical to Elevated fire weather over parts of the Northwest to Northern High Plains.

Upper-level low and weak fronts will aid in producing showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain over parts of the Ohio Valley/Northeast to the Southeast to Western Gulf Coast.

Therefore, the WPC has issued a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of Ohio/Tennessee Valleys, Lower Great Lakes/Northeast, and Central/Western Gulf Coast through Monday morning, Labor Day. The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, and small streams the most vulnerable.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jackson State University Students Leave Campus – Taking Online Classes Amid City’s Water Crisis | VIDEO

The threat of excessive rainfall moves eastward to the Eastern Ohio/Tennessee Valleys and Southern Appalachians and develops over parts of the Lower Great Lakes/Northeast on Sunday.

The threat of excessive rainfall decreases to a Marginal Risk over the Eastern Ohio Valley and the Central/Southern Appalachians on Monday. Also, the Slight Risk of excessive rainfall is limited to the Western Gulf Coast by Monday.

Furthermore, monsoonal moisture and upper-level energy will produce diurnal areas of showers and thunderstorms from parts of Southeastern California, Southwest, and Central/Southern Rockies through Saturday evening, with heavy rain possible.

Therefore, the WPC has issued a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Southeastern California, Southwest, and Central/Southern Rockies through Sunday morning.

The associated heavy rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rain. However, the showers and thunderstorms will end by late evening on Saturday.

Secondly, an upper-level ridge over parts of California and into the Northern will remain over the area through Monday. Therefore, excessive Heat Warnings are over most of California into parts of far western Arizona/southern Nevada through Monday. High temperatures will be in the 100 to 110 degrees in some places, with nighttime lows in the 80s.

In addition, relatively high dew points along the U.Shttp://www.emergencyemail.org/newsemergency/Mexican border also aid in the experience of high heat. Moreover, a few locations will have record high low temperatures contributing to areas not cooling off overnight, which will also contribute to the effects of heat over parts of the region.

There is a Critical Risk of fire weather over parts of the Northern Intermountain Region/Great Basin through Sunday morning.

Likewise, there is an Elevated Risk of fire weather over parts of Northeastern California, Great Basin, Northern Intermountain Region, Northern Rockies, and Northern Plains on Sunday. The fire weather threat has prompted Red Flag Warnings over most of the region.