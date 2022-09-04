Brazen! Caught on Video in Broad Daylight – Thieves Chase, Crash Car & Grab $20K | WATCH

*Police are searching for the driver and passenger of a black Mercedes after they crashed into an SUV multiple times to rob a man at gunpoint in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The chaotic scene took place just before 5 p.m. Saturday, when police say a black Mercedes-Benz came charging down the road after the driver of a silver Toyota Rav-4, in an apparent high-speed chase.

Footage from a witness shows the moment the Mercedes rammed into the Toyota, forcing it to become cornered on the sidewalk. A passenger is then seen jumping out of the passenger side of the Mercedes, and approaching the Toyota. A bystander is heard in the video yelling,”he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun.” This is when police say the armed assailant stole $20,000 from the victim, before jumping back inside the Mercedes and driving off.

According to NYPD officials, the armed robbers ditched the banged-up Mercedes a few blocks from the crime scene before fleeing. There were no reports of any injuries, and the incident is currently under investigation.

One bystander, 48-year-old January Cotrel, told the Daily News Saturday evening that the second slam from the Mercedes caused the much larger Toyota’s tire to pop, leaving the victim a sitting duck for the robbers.

Cotrel told the paper: The Toyota couldn’t ‘run anywhere.’

Upon being stopped the second time, another witness said that the Toyota driver, who police did not identify, stepped out of his car with his hands up, surrendering to the armed assailant.

The man who got out of the front passenger side of the Mercedes appeared to be Black and wore a mask covering his chin as well as a durag.

The incident caused quite the furor in the usually quiet, affluent neighborhood, with people left awe-struck by the successful heist – which looked like something out of Grand Theft Auto.

The entire altercation transpired in less than three minutes. Police did not detail why the victim was carrying such a large sum of cash and why they believe he knew his attackers. They are investigating the incident as of Sunday morning.